‘Bakery Story 2’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Bakery Story 2.

1. Maximize Your Profits and Get New Appliances & Recipes Into Your Bakery

• Watch your customers. If customers are being turned away, it means that you don’t have enough seats in your bakery. Expand and add more tables and chairs to serve more customers and earn coins faster. Always get the new appliances and recipes when they become available. Each new recipe you unlock has a larger payout than the last. Sometimes unlocking a new recipe may seem like a big investment, but you will make up for it in a short time.

2. Keep Your Customers Satisfied When You Stop Playing the Game and Upgrade Your Grocers

• Customers continue visiting your bakery even when you’re not playing, so try to have lots of baked goods on your counters before you stop playing. When you come back, you’ll have earned a lot of coins!

Save time by being efficient. Upgrade your Grocers as soon as you can. You’ll be able to get ingredients faster, so you’ll be able to bake more and more often.

3. Focus on Acquiring Parts

• Fill To-Go Orders to earn parts. Parts allow you to upgrade your Grocers and Pantry, and they let you grow and expand your bakery. Filling To-Go Orders is the best way to get these parts. To-Go Orders also sometimes reward lucky players with premium gems, which can be used to buy exclusive decorations.

4. Pay Attention to Your Quests

• Keep on top of your quests. Completing quests is an excellent way to earn experience points, so you can level up faster and discover more recipes.

5. So What are Quick Serves About?

• Quick Serves are a powerful way to speed up baking times. They can be obtained by connecting to Facebook and requesting them from your friends. You may also occasionally be awarded a Quick Serve from completing To-Go Orders. Use them, especially on recipes with long bake times!

6. Before You Turn Off the Game, Set All Your Appliances to Work

• Before you log out, try to have all of your appliances baking recipes (especially your newest recipes). This will allow you to serve lots of baked goods the next time you log into your bakery, which will give you more experience points and coins.

7. Work Your Mixer Appliances at All Times

• Try to keep your Mixer appliance active at all times to make lots of ingredients, like Sugar Frosting or Fruit Preserves. Lots of To-Go Orders and quests ask for baked goods that require ingredients from the Mixer. If you have some of these saved in your Pantry, you’ll be ready to bake those tricky recipes like Frosted Chocolate Brownies right away.

8. Always Keep Abreast of the Game’s Monthly Events

• Every month, there is at least one event that takes place. Events only last for a limited time and allow you to bake delicious holiday themed treats. Some of these limited time treats also provide lots of coins when you bake them, so try to participate to make more money for your bakery.

9. The Extra Benefits of Participating in Events

• Events also provide your bakery with exclusive themed decorations that you can use year-round. Make sure to grab these items before they’re gone. Otherwise, you may have to wait until next year for a chance to get them again.

10. Just Have Fun!

• There are many ways to play Bakery Story 2. Whether you enjoy decorating, discovering new recipes, mastering the art of keeping your customers happy or becoming friends with the characters and taking part in their stories, play the way that best suits your style!