‘Super Phantom Cat’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Super Phantom Cat

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Super Phantom Cat.

1. Take Your Time

• There’s no need to finish one level within a limited time. Just enjoy your own solo time and don’t panic when you come across a red monster!

2. Press Forward and Jump at the Same Time

• If you’re not familiar with the controller, try slowly moving to the edge and then hitting the forward and jump buttons at the same time. Practice makes perfect!

3. Look for Secret Areas

• There are many hidden treasures and small puzzles hidden in plain sight. You just might find something new when you replay a level :)

4. Retrace Your Steps when You Can’t Find Your Way

• You can jump higher when you hold the jump button, but sometimes jumping alone isn’t enough. Reconsider your route and retrace your steps if you get lost!

5. Don’t Forget the Challenge Levels

• Challenge levels can help you unlock more characters. Don’t ignore them; challenge levels are rare!

2 Comments

