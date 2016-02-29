‘The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD:’ 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Link’s 2016 “awakening” seems to be one of the main focuses of Nintendo this year. Not only is the green tunic wearing hero getting a remixed 3DS release, he’s also appearing in a Wii U HD re-release.

Before an all new Legend of Zelda adventure hits the console this year, fans will revisit one of the more darker forays into Hyrule on March 4. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD won’t just arrive with the expected cleaner visual redesign we all expect. A number of mechanical upgrades, Amiibo support and even more improvements are arriving with this upcoming release. For 1st-time players, you’ll get to experience the more feral side of Link as he travels between two different worlds.

Here’s a breakdown of everything included that’s set to improve an already great game in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD.

1. The Main Game’s Storyline Revolves Around the Elements of the Light/Dark Elements Residing Within Hyrule

Twilight Princess’ storyline places it several hundred years after the events of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask. The game also happens to take place within an alternate timeline opposite The Wind Waker. Once again, the overall plot focuses on Link’s world saving adventures. This time around, Link fights to save Hyrule now that it’s being tampered with and engulfed by a harmful parallel dimension. This alternate dimension is referred to as the “Twilight Realm.” Link teams up with a mysterious figure named Midna, embraces the darkness of this alternate dimension to take on the form of a wolf and fights evil within his world in his human form.

2. The Original Game is Getting a Notable Visual Upgrade and So Much More

This enhanced re-release comes with everything that made the game’s original release so revered by series fans. Masterfully designed dungeons, tight swordplay, tough puzzles, Link’s Wolf form, the appearance of Midna and so much more have been kept intact. The graphics have notably gotten an HD upgrade for the Wii U. Plus a new set of player controls, bonus challenges and Miiverse features have been added. One of the more prominent additions to this HD version is “Hero Mode,” an incredibly tough difficulty mode. Not only will Link take 2x the damage from his enemies, he won’t be able to pick up any heart drops along the way.

3. A Special Pre-Order Bonus is Coming to Gamers Who Choose to Buy it From GameStop

GameStop is not only offering the physical edition/Amiibo combo package for Twilight Princess HD, they’re also gifting something else to pre-order participants. An exclusive Sound Selection CD soundtrack will come with the game, which offers 20 full musical selections.

4. An Exclusive Amiibo Figurine is Coming With a Physical Edition of the Game

A special Twilight Princess HD Amiibo has been created for this re-release and it looks phenomenal. The special physical edition of the game comes with a wonderfully crafted Wolf Link and Midna combo Amiibo model. And as you probably expected, tapping this brand new Amiibo onto your Gamepad will produce something special within the game. Doing so will unlock a brand new set of challenges specifically created for Wolf Link within the “Cave of Shadows.”

5. Special Bonuses Come From Using Other Special Zelda Amiibo Figurines

If you’ve been collecting Nintendo’s other Legend of Zelda-themed Amiibo figurines, then you’re in luck. The Super Smash Bros. Wii U Amiibo models based on Princess Zelda, Sheik, Link, Toon Link and Ganondorf will provide players with bonus items and stat boosts in Twilight Princess HD. Tapping either Princess Zelda or Sheik onto your Wii U Gamepad will allow you to refill your heart containers. As for Link or Toon Link, tapping their Amiibo figurines will help you replenish your arrows. And finally, the Ganondorf Amiibo figure gives you the ability to dish out double the normal amount of damage during battle. It’s best to take advantage of this special attack boost while you’re playing through Hero Mode. 4X NORMAL DAMAGE FTW!

