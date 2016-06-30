10 CSR Racing 2 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 CSR Racing 2 tips, tricks, cheats you need to know:

1. Perfect the Shift

• It’s all about hitting the shifting sweet spot as you race down the track. Experiment with different shift points to account for new vehicles, added upgrades and tuning.

2. Upgrade Parts

• Fitting upgraded parts to your car is the best way to increase speed, win tougher races and get better rewards – not to mention more respect from your fellow racers. Upgrades improve all aspects of the cars, including the tires, transmission, engine, turbo, intake and body.

3. Collect Rare Imports

• Donna’s the best. Be sure to visit her rare imports garage every four hours for free fusion part upgrades and money. Consider the parts you already have when choosing new cars.

4. Represent Your Crew

• Active crews work together for the chance to unlock exclusive content and bonuses. Make sure you friends stay active and engaged to garner the most respect on the street.

5. Racing Makes Perfect

• Who needs practice? From Regulation and Ladder Races to Daily and Crew Battles, there’s plenty of action to be had on the streets of CSR2. More races means more experience and more chances to win. Keep the pedal to the metal.

6. Tune Your Ride

• Fitting new parts and installing fusion parts and stage six upgrades is only the beginning. To dial-in your car, be sure to tune it’s nitrous, final drive and tire pressure to increase your Evo points.

7. Customization Makes Perfect

• In stock form, CSR2 cars are beautiful, authentic recreations. Want to race a neon green Ferrari? Go for it. You’ll look sweet, up your freshness factor and gain precious respect points in the process.

8. Stock Your Garage

• CSR2 brings dozens of cars to life from entry level T1 models from Ford and Volkswagen to T5 super exotics that include Lamborghini, Pagani and Bugatti. Every car performs differently and can be modified to fit your racing style.

9. Crew Battles

• Round up your crew to race in Crew Championships. You’re speeding toward a greater good and the more respect points the team records, the faster you’ll be sitting in an exclusive car.

10. Give Them Something to Talk About

• Leverage the Crew Chat and Global Chat social aspects of the game to get in the heads of the other racers, brag about the wins your crew has accrued and talk shop about your latest rare imports.