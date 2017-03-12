Breath of the Wild Lost Woods: How To Get Through (Torch Order)

If you’re going for the Master Sword in Breath of the Wild you’re going to have to traverse the Lost Woods to get there.

The best way to get there is to start from the Woodland Tower and glide down to the path since there’s a big skull preventing you from gliding down from the tower.

Once you get to the Lost Woods, fog will surround you and now with every wrong turn you take, you’ll start at the entrance again in true Zelda fashion.

Once you start, you’ll go through an archway and see a torch that you will run to. If you look around some more, you’ll see another torch. Basically you follow the torches to everything. You’ll see a a chest in a hollowed out tree that you might want to pick up along the way.

The Torch Order (in order):

North West South West

When you reach the last set of torches, it gets a lot harder. If you pick up and light the torch leaning against one of the last torches, you can follow the direction the embers fall to get to the Korok Village. What I did to make it there was run southwest and every time the fog began to close in around me, I quickly ran back and didn’t let it engulf me. If you do get caught, you’ll just spawn back at the last set of torches so you aren’t put too far back. Through trial and error you’ll get there. If you keep checking your map, you’ll see a clearing you’re aiming for.

Stop and make sure you pay attention to the direction the wind is blowing every so often. If you’re following the direction of the embers, you should end up at your destination. Make sure the wind is at your back.

I realize these aren’t the best set of instructions because once I finished the torches I just kept running until I made it.

Here’s a video to check out too that’ll probably make it easier to get through the woods.