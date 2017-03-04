‘Breath of the Wild’: Elixir Recipes

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a departure from the traditional Zelda formula.

Breath of the Wild introduced a cooking feature, a first in the Zelda series, where Link has to cook food to restore health instead of finding hearts in the grass or pots.

Another thing players can cook up instead of food are elixirs which will give Link a boost to his stamina, speed, stealth, resistances and attack. These will come in handy in your journey through Hyrule because if you haven’t noticed yet, the enemies hit particularly hard in Breath of the Wild. Chilly and spicy elixirs will come in handy if you plan on traveling through the Gerudo Desert or if you are hiking up Death Mountain.

First things first, you’ll probably want to know what the different words surrounding your elixir mean. Making something with the word “chilly” in it doesn’t do much help if you don’t know what it is referring to.

Chilly – Resistance to heat

– Resistance to heat Energizing – Restores stamina

– Restores stamina Enduring – Extra stamina

– Extra stamina Electro – Resistance to shock

– Resistance to shock Fireproof – Flame Guard

– Flame Guard Hasty – Increases movement speed

– Increases movement speed Hearty – Restores full health

– Restores full health Mighty – Buffs Attack

– Buffs Attack Sneaky – Buffs Stealth

– Buffs Stealth Spicy – Resistance to cold

– Resistance to cold Tough – Buffs Defense

With that out of the way, here’s a list of elixirs you can cook up in Breath of the Wild.

Hasty Elixir

Monster parts, Hasty animal

Hightail Lizard and Monster Parts

Hot-Footed Frog and Bokoblin Guts

Hightail Lizard and Bokoblin Horn

Sneaky Elixir

Monster parts, Sneaky animal

Sneaky River Snail, Sunset Firefly and Octorok Eyeball

Keese Eyeball and Sunset Firely

Spicy Elixir

Monster parts, Spicy animal

Sizzlewing Butterfly and Bokoblin Fang

Mighty Elixir

Monster parts, Mighty animal

Bladed Rhino Beetle and Moblin Horn

Energizing Elixir

Monster parts, Energizing animal

Bokoblin Horn and Restless Cricket

Chilly Elixir

Monster parts, Chilly animal

Cold Darner and Red Lizalfos Tail

Electro Elixir

Monster parts, Electro animal

Thunderwing Butterfly, Electric Darner and Yellow Lizalfos Tail

Thunderwing Butterfly and Yellow Lizalfos Tail

Hearty Elixir

Monster Parts, Hearty animal

Tough Elixir

Monster Parts, Tough animal

Fireproof Elixir

Monster parts, Fireproof animal

Enduring Elixir

Monster parts, Enduring animal

Fairy Tonic (Recovers Five Hearts)

Fairy, Bokoblin Horn x2, Bokoblin Fang x2

