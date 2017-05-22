10 Easiest Platinum Trophies of All Time

Is there anything in gaming as satisfying as the sound of a trophy popping after completing a particularly hard challenge? This digital bling is a fantastic way to show off to all your friends how skilled you are, especially if you earn that coveted Platinum Trophy. For the uninitiated, a Platinum Trophy is only rewarded to players that have obtained every other trophy in a particular game. For many titles, this means getting 100% or completing some of that game’s toughest difficulties and challenges.

However, there are some platinums that are almost laughably easy to get and will easily boost your profile’s trophy score. These are our choices for the 10 easiest platinum trophies out right now in no particular order:

1. ‘My Name is Mayo’

My Name is Mayo is an exceptionally odd game that may offer up the fastest Platinum Trophy of all time. In order to obtain this easy trophy, all players have to do is click on the jar of mayo in different outfits. No really, all you have to do is keep selecting different outfits and hammer away at the touchpad until you earn all of the trophies in the game. Given how mind-numbingly boring this task is, it might be a bit embarrassing to admit that you have this platinum.

2. ‘Life is Strange’

For those looking for a more enjoyable experience when trophy hunting, consider diving into the wonderful and weird world of Life is Strange. This 5 chapter story focuses around teenage girls Max and Chloe who are out trying to figure out why a student disappeared in their home Arcadia Bay. To get this Platinum Trophy all you need to do is play through the entire game and take collectible photos along the way.

There are only 10 photos and Life is Strange even offers a Collectible Mode for ones you may have missed. All of these can be finished in one sitting, making it an exceptionally easy platinum to earn.

3. ‘InFamous: Second Son’

InFamous: Second Son is the awaited follow-up to the PlayStation 3 InFamous franchise and thankfully it’s a blast to play. Many of the trophies are unlocked by simply playing the game and leveling up main protagonist Deslin. The rest of these rewards are simply obtained by getting all the collectibles (which are all nicely dotted on your map) and finishing side activities scattered throughout the city.

While there is a trophy for beating the game on Expert difficulty, this is surprisingly easy given the enemies don’t deal a ton of damage. Plus, you get to unlock your evil side during this run, which makes every fight so much more satisfying.

4. ‘Ratchet & Clank’

Perhaps one of the most straightforward Platinum Trophies out there, Ratchet & Clank’s can be earned simply by beating the game twice and finishing a handful of side objectives. This shouldn’t take any experienced player long, as the only difficult section (Faster than a Speeding Amoeboid) can be earned with cheats unlocked. Even though players will need to grind for weapon upgrades it won’t take a ton of time and can be easily accomplished.

5. ‘Goosebumps: The Game’

For those looking for a game that embraces a more retro design and still obtain a Platinum Trophy, we recommend trying Goosebumps: The Game. This point and click adventure can be finished in a little more than an hour, with all the trophies earned in about 3. There is no real challenge to any of the trophies, as many simply focus around solving the various puzzles hidden throughout the world. With a guide, this becomes even easier, as you will be able to just knock out every hidden puzzle with ease.

6. ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’

If you are looking for a more modern game to earn an easy Platinum Trophy in then we suggest picking Horizon Zero Dawn. Set in the far future, players take control of a woman named Aloy who is destined for greatness in a world almost completely ruled by animal-like machines. Many of the trophies are easily obtained or tied to side quests, which makes them fairly simple for even the casualist of players.

Other trophies can be unlocked by upgrading Aloy, finishing story missions, or killing a certain number of enemies in a specific way. There are no difficulty based trophies in Horizon Zero Dawn and this platinum can be finished in a single playthrough of the game.

7. ‘Goat Simulator’

Perhaps one of the oddest games ever made, Goat Simulator doesn’t have any real story or motives outside of users causing hilarious chaos. Broken up into two areas, players will just need to complete a handful of random activities in order to unlock all of the trophies.

These include crashing a rooftop party, not attacking people for five minutes, and jumping on five different trampolines without touching the ground. There are a ton of guides for how to get all of the trophies, so for those looking for an amusing time and an easily Platinum Trophy then pick up Goat Simulator.

8. ‘The Order: 1886’

While The Order: 1886 may be a rather mediocre game by comparison to other third person shooters, it still offers an exceptionally easy Platinum Trophy. To start, there are no difficulty based trophies meaning you can finish this title at your skill level and still unlock everything. The rest of the trophies are either focused around killing a specific number of people with a weapon, inspecting all the items in the world, or simply finishing the story itself. You can obtain this Platinum in a single playthrough and the only real struggle with this game is dealing with the mundane combat.

9. ‘Until Dawn’

This unique horror game plays out like one of the classic slasher movies that infested cinemas during the 1970s and 80s. Players take control of a group of rowdy college kids (because what else would they be?) who have to survive a night of being stalked by a brutal killer. The catch is like most Telltale games you are given choices which will affect the outcome of the every person involved.

The platinum revolves around this idea of killing or saving the various people, with a variety of trophies corresponding to different outcomes. Unlocking the platinum isn’t tricky at all, but it will probably require a guide and multiple playthroughs. If you have the time, Until Dawn is an exceptionally easy game to fully complete and can be quite fun.

10. Every Telltale Game

The Telltale games are without a doubt the single easiest trophies to earn in all of gaming right now, as all you have to do is finish the game. There are no rewards tied to specific endings, choices, or your ability to execute QTE (Quick Time Events) perfectly. Whether it’s The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, or Tales from the Borderlands, all you need to do is finish the game to unlock every trophy. If you are looking to buffer your PlayStation 4 trophy collection then we highly recommend picking up a few of these games.