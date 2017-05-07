Kingdom Hearts Final Mix: How to Get Every Keyblade

Kingdom Hearts released back in 2002 for the PS2. Then it was released in 2013 for the PS3. Then it was released in 2017 for the PS4. Kingdom Hearts has been ported across the major Sony consoles but the game has remained relatively the same throughout. The PS4 version has seen the biggest change with the series making the jump for the usual 30 frames per second to the smooth feeling 60 FPS.

The PS3 and PS4 versions are dubbed Kingdom Hearts Final Mix and they feature minor quality of life changes from the original but the story remains intact. This means the same Keyblades appear across all the games. You do end up getting many of the Keyblades by getting through the story but there are also several you can end up missing if you don’t seek them out. We’ve compiled the locations and what you’ll need to do to get every Keyblade.

Here are the locations of all the Keyblades in Kingdom Hearts Final Mix. Spoilers will follow.

Kingdom Key (Strength +3, Magic +0)

This is the first Keyblade you obtain and you get it by talking to Riku after the heartless have invaded Destiny Island, the game’s opening island.

Jungle Key (Strength +5, Magic +0)

This Keyblade is obtained by closing the keyhole in Deep Jungle, the Tarzan world.

Three Wishes (Strength +6, Magic +0)

This Keyblade is obtained by closing the keyhole in Agrabah, the Aladdin world.

Crabclaw (Strength +6, Magic +1)

This Keyblade is obtained by closing the keyhole in Atlantic, the Little Mermaid world. It is the first Keyblade to give a boost to our magic power.

Pumpkinhead (Strength +7, Magic +0)

This Keyblade is obtained by closing the keyhole in Halloween Town, The Nightmare Before Christmas world.

Fairy Harp (Strength +8, Magic +1)

This Keyblade is obtained by closing the keyhole in Neverland, the Peter Pan world.

Wishing Star (Strength +5, Magic +0)

This Keyblade is obtained by defeating Monstro. Once you do this, head to Gepetto’s house in the first district of Traverse Town and a chest will contain this Keyblade.

Spellbinder (Strength +4, Magic +2)

The Keyblade is obtained by learning all seven of the base magic spells. Sora brags that his magic is now as strong as Donald’s and Goofy suggests you should go see Merlin. Talking to Merlin will get you this Keyblade.

Metal Chocobo (Strength +9, Magic -1)

This Keyblade is obtained by besting Cloud in the Hercules Cup. This is the third cup on Olympus after the Phil and Pegasus Cup. This Keyblade will actually lower your magic.

Olympia (Strength +10, Magic +0)

This Keyblade is obtained by finishing the Phil, Pegasus and Hercules Cup. This will allow you to open the chest in the lobby of the Olympus Coliseum, containing this Keyblade.

Lionheart (Strength +10, Magic +1)

This Keyblade is obtained after defeating Leon and Cloud in the Hades Cup. You have to really earn this one.

Oathkeeper (Strength +9, Magic +1)

This Keyblade is obtained after rescuing Kairi from Hollow Bastion. She will be in the Secret Waterway in Traverse Town after you do this. Talking to her there will get you the Keyblade.

Oblivion (Strength +11, Magic +1)

This Keyblade is obtained after you close the Hollow Bastion keyhole. You have to go to the area where you fought that ridiculous boss battle with Riku and you will find a chest with this keyblade on a ledge across from the portal to the Dark Depths.

Lady Luck (Strength +7, Magic +2)

This Keyblade is obtained after you unlock the White Trinity ability on Hollow Bastion. Return to Wonderland and head to the Lotus Forest and activate the White Trinity and you’ll get this Keyblade.

Divine Rose (Strength +13, Magic +0)

This Keyblade is obtained by talking to Belle in the Hollow Bastion library after you return to Hollow Bastion.

Diamond Dust (Strength +3, Magic +3)

This Keyblade is obtained by completing the Gold Match at the Olympus Coliseum. The Gold Match is unlocked after the Hades Cup.

One-Winged Angel (Strength +8, Magic -2)

This Keyblade is obtained by completing the Platinum Match at the Olympus Coliseum. The Platinum Match is unlocked after closing the Hollow Bastion keyhole.

Ultima Weapon (Strength +14, Magic +2)

This Keyblade is obtained by synthesizing all 30 items in the workshop. Once you do that, you’re going to need these items to make it: