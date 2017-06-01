Kyrie Irving Becomes NBA 2K18 Cover Star

After deciding Shaquille O’Neal would be on the cover of the Legend Edition, 2K announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving will be the cover star of the standard edition of NBA 2K18.

2K showed off the prospective cover in a tweet, the day Irving’s Cavaliers face off against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

We’re excited to announce defending NBA world champion @KyrieIrving as cover athlete for #NBA2K18! https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/dse0c7PdUD — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) June 1, 2017

Everyone who pre-orders NBA 2K18 in North America gets access to the game four days early, starting on September 15. In addition, pre-order shoppers those who pre-order the Xbox One, PS4 or Nintendo Switch versions will get the following items:

5,000 Virtual Currency

10 MyTeam packs to build your perfect fantasy team, delivered one a week, featuring one random Team 2K Free Agent xard and more!

MyPlayer Apparel (Kyrie Outfit Pack)

Irving is the first Cleveland Cavaliers player to be featured on the cover of an NBA 2K game, as LeBron James was a member of the Miami Heat when he was on NBA 2K14’s cover. Irving was previously the cover star of EA’s NBA Live 14.

“It is well known that I’m an avid player of this series and I am honored to be the cover athlete of NBA 2K18,” said Kyrie Irving in a press release.. “It’s surreal to be featured on the cover and I can’t wait to dominate on the virtual court with all of my fans this fall.”

Kyrie Irving was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and the Rookie of the Year winner. He was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Game in 2014 and won his first championship in 2016. The four-time All-Star from Duke averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game during this year’s regular season to go along with 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds. Irving has been cemented into Cleveland’s history books when he hit what ended up being the game-winning three pointer in Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Irving and his team will have a chance to repeat as NBA Champs this year as the Finals kick off tonight against the Warriors for the third consecutive year. An NBA 2K17 simulation of the series predicted the Warriors would win the series in seven games.

NBA 2K18 launches September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. Maybe this will be the last title to be released for last-generation consoles?