10 Galaxy of Pen & Paper Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 Galaxy of Pen & Paper tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know:

1. Team Formation and Rows

• Improve your combat abilities using Team Formation. The front and back rows give you different status: the first gives you less threat to enemies, and the second increases your damage. You can also use a character in front of another to protect it from basic attacks.

2. Use Cryochambers to Test Different Roleplayers

• One feature that is available only after you get the fourth roleplayer in your table are the cryochambers in your spaceship. With it, it’s possible to put your current players into the cryo-pod and open a new spot for creating a new character combination. You may swap characters as you please.

3. Consumable Items and Turns

• You may use a consumable item every turn to improve Health, SP, Shield, remove stats and many other buffs. You can use freely one item per turn, without losing your turn.

4. Reputation and Missions

• Every time you complete a side mission, it decreases the amount of reputation you gain if you repeat the same mission type, NPC, and location. Try to complete different types of missions, keeping the reputation higher and giving you better bonuses.

5. NPC Talks

• Talk to NPC’s while exploring planets. They have always interesting things to share with you, like game tips, story tips, new side missions, stuff to buy or sell, and sometimes they can permanently upgrade your armor and weapons.

6. Skill Combos

• There is no single use for a skill; there are tons of combinations that can invoke massive combos and destroy your foes. You can focus on one target or go for area attacks. Suit yourself.

7. Hidden Treasures

• After a few battles on any planet, treasures chests may appear in your map (planetary travel). Try to kill different monsters on each planet to get even more interesting rewards.

8. Become a Space Trader

• Minerals have different values on each planet. Sell minerals on planets far away from where they were gathered, or even sell to NPCs throughout your journey to get more credits.

9. Insanely Hard Mode

• If you create a battle that is too hard, the difficulty bar will make fun of you. Don’t be shy. If you bravely win that battle you may be awarded with special unique items.

10. Artifacts

• Items and gadgets are always good, but there are rare items called Artifacts that can grant you modifications to your current abilities. Try to find them; your abilities in combat will change forever.