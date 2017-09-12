Sky By Journey Developers Announced at Apple Event

Update – A previous version of the article said that the game was coming exclusively to Apple iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Thatgamecompany told Heavy via email that the game is multi-format but coming to Apple iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV first, with more platforms to come. Our sincerest apologies.

Thatgamecompany, the developers behind the critically acclaimed Journey, announced their new game Sky at the Apple Special Event today.

As a child of light, you bring the light to where it’s needed the most. The gameplay has you exploring a world in the sky interacting with up to eight players all around the world. You can also interact with creatures.

The game is multi-format but coming to Apple iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV first, with more platforms to come.