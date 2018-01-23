Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links: Is Resonance of Contrast Box Worth It?

If it feels like Konami is releasing new boxes in Duel Links really fast it’s because they are. Another mini-box is here and with it comes a new plethora of cards that may or may not find a good home in your deck.

This new box is called Resonance of Contrast and early returns on it are that it will do little shake up the current meta. Arguably the most interesting card from the deck is Snipe Hunter.

Snipe Hunter comes with the following effect:

You can discard 1 card, then target 1 card on the field; roll a six-sided dice, and destroy that target unless you roll a 1 or 6.

Note how it doesn’t say this effect is only once per turn. Unless we’re just flat out misinterpreting it, that means you can keep burning cards from your hand and also have a 2/3 chance to destroy another card on the field. I’ll take those odds. Snipe Hunter will be an UR in the box.

Outside of that card, we have the Red-Eyes Slash Dragon which looks like it’ll be a fun card to use but it doesn’t look like it’ll change anything with the current REZD or Red-Eyes decks in general. We’re certain you’d be able to rise through the ranks in PvP with a deck focused on that but we don’t imagine many KoG appearances with that being your showpiece. Red-Eyes Slash Dragon will be an UR.

The Bujin cards are being introduced with this mini-box but it doesn’t look like they will be redefining at meta decks any time soon. There are a lot of these kids in the box so if you have gems you could just collect them if you plan on going for this build in the future.

As of right now, there’s not enough support for the Bujins so it’s possible we could see more support for that build coming in future boxes. Future support is not something that is uncommon to the game of Duel Links so it can certainly be something to look out for.

Defense Draw might end up being a decent card in stall/burn decks but probably won’t be a staple. If you’re lacking cards like Floodgate Trap Hole, Draining Shield, Mirror Wall, etc. then you should be able to use this card as a replacement.

Void Trap Hole could end up being a decent card but it seems situational where Floodgate Trap Hole seems like it will just be a better option all around. Time will tell though. On the plus side, we are getting a 1900 monster beater card in Luster Dragon which is always cool.

Some of the cards might find good homes in a Bonz deck for a zombie archetype but there’s really not a whole lot to recommend from this box if you’re trying to become a hyper competitive PvPer.

Our recommendation would be to give this box a skip if you’re a free-to-play player but it might be worth some pulls if you’re willing to put some money into the game. Snipe Hunter looks like it will end up being a fun card to play with so that might be worth pulling for alone. Unfortunately with it being UR you might end up pulling a lot more than you’d want to.

