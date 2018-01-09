Fortnite: Battle Royale Patch Adds Campfire, Nerfs Boogie Bomb

Epic Games

The latest Fortnite: Battle Royale patch, set for release January 10, will add another new item into the game while also nerfing a recent addition.

The Cozy Campfire is the newest that will act as an AoE healing item that will get you and your teammates healed up for the next battle. It will act as a trap but will instead healing players instead of causing harm. The item will have Blue rarity, can be found anywhere and will heal 2 HP per second.

The Boogie Bomb which was recently introduced will be receiving a nerf with this patch. Currently, the bomb explodes on impact and forcing anyone caught in the radius to start dancing, essentially making them an easy kill.

The new update will still force the player to dance but the animation will stop once the player has taken damage, just like how the Bush works. This will help gives players a chance to survive once they are hit by the bomb.

Here’s what Epic Games has to say about the Boogie Bomb:

The Boogie Bomb dance effect is now removed upon taking any damage. We will continue to monitor and iterate on this item’s functionality.

A PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds staple is finally making its way to Fortnite: Battle Royale in the form of NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights. The way this feature works is if you have an NVIDIA GPU (anything from GTX 650 on) you will automatically have your kills recorded and captured.

The ShadowPlay Highlights are enabled by default so all you have to is start the game up running an NVIDIA GPU and you’re good to go. You will need to make sure your GeForce Experience is updated to at least 3.12 or higher.

Here is what the patch notes say about that feature:

Introducing ShadowPlay Highlights from NVIDIA! No longer will your friends have to “take your word” when you tell them about that mountain sliding snipe headshot. ShadowPlay will save plays automatically by default. You are also able to manually configure which plays get saved and customize it to fit your style. NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights is supported for all PC gamers using GeForce GTX 650 and above graphics cards. To celebrate the launch of ShadowPlay Highlights, we are hosting a contest with a grand prize of four GTX 1070 graphics cards! Jump over to the ShadowPlay Highlights blog for more info on the contest and new features.

Several quality of life changes are coming with this patch too that will help make things a little easier to play. Players will no longer have to worry about sniper shots doing no damage, falling through freshly built stairs and hearing gunshots when there are none anywhere near.

You can read the full list of patch notes, dubbed update 2.1.0, right here.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is out now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC via the Epic Games Launcher. For more Fortnite: Battle Royale coverage, content and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Make sure you check out the rest of our gaming coverage too.