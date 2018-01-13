How Many Trainers Do You Need to Beat Kyogre in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

Kyogre, the flagship Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Sapphire, is now available in Pokemon Go from now until February 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST. If you’re trying to capture the Pokemon, you may be wondering what is the minimum amount of trainers you need in order to be successful in defeating Kyogre.

Heavy asked users on the Pokemon Go and The Silph Road subreddits just that. We also looked at a post by user AshMaster1984.

From our calculations, the average number of trainers present for each Raid was eight. However, the most common number of players for Raids was five. So you should be fine if you bring between five and eight trainers. There have been reports of groups being able to take down Kyogre with as little as three players. The highest number of trainers in a Raid Battle was 20.

Most of the trainers were at level 30 and above and your Pokemon should be at that level and above as well. To figure out what level your Pokemon is at, you can use this website and enter your CP, HP, and Stardust needed to power up to find your IV and level.

How many trainers have you used to defeat Kyogre? Let us know in the comment section below.

User Padeee fought a Kyogre in a group of five well prepared trainers that were able to beat Kyogre with 13 seconds to spare. The user’s second raid had the same amount of players but they weren’t able to defeat Kyogre in time because they didn’t have as optimal of a team.

User BruteBooger completed a particularly climatic Raid with eight players with a couple of them with levels at the mid 20s. Kyogre wasn’t boosted by weather conditions but blasted through the players with Blizzard. Each player had to use two full sets of Pokemon, but they beat it with 30 seconds left.

User Soyatina was in a Raid with 20 people and it was overkill for her and she only lost three Pokemon. Her second Raid had a total of seven players and while she lost her first team they beat Kyogre with 140 seconds remaining.

Kyogre has a massive attack stat and great defenses. It comes with a boosted CP of 2796 to 2910 and a catch CP of 2236 to 2328, according to user RyanoftheDay. It comes with the Quick Move Waterfall along with either Hydro Pump, Blizzard, or Thunder as its Charge Moves. As a pure water type, Kyogre is strong against fire, ice, steel, and water types yet weak against electric and grass types.

One of the best counters to use against Kyogre is Raikou, as we reported. Thanks to its high attack stat, resistance to nearly all of Kyogre’s attacks, and access to dual electric type attacks including the powerful Wild Charge, it quickly make Kyogre crumble. Another strong option is Sceptile because it’s dual grass type attacks can be boosted in sunny/clear weather. You can also use Exeggutor, Venusaur, Dragonite, and Ho-Oh.

Keep in mind the weather when fighting Kyogre. If it is raining, then Kyogre’s Hydro Pump and Thunder will be boosted. However your electric type attacks against Kyogre will be boosted even more than they already are when it’s raining. If it is snowing, then its Blizzard attack will be boosted. Fighting Kyogre in sunny or clear weather is optimal if you have Pokemon with grass type attacks because those attacks will be boosted.

Don’t forget that Groudon is still available to fight in Raid Battles. But don’t wait too long as he’s only available until January 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST.

Check out more Pokemon Go guides, news, and more on Heavy. Be sure to visit our gaming section as well.