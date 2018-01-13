Pokemon Go Kyogre: Best Moves & Counters in Raids

Niantic

Kyogre, the flagship Legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Sapphire, is now available in Raid Battles in Pokemon Go from now until February 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST, giving you a whole month to capture it. Here are the best moves and counters to increase your odds of obtaining it.

Kyogre has a massive attack stat couples with great defenses. It comes with a boosted CP of 2796 to 2910 and a catch CP of 2236 to 2328. It comes with the Quick Move Waterfall along with either Hydro Pump, Blizzard, or Thunder as its Charge Moves. As a pure water type, Kyogre is strong against fire, ice, steel, and water types yet weak against electric and grass types. So what we need is an electric or grass type that has enough attack to chew through Kyogre’s defenses and can defend well against the attacks of Kyogre.

User RyanoftheDay provided a great infographic on what movesets and Pokemon to use against Kyogre on The Silph Road subreddit.

RyanoftheDay recommends that you use a Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge. Water-type Kyogre is weak to electric attacks, making the behemoth fall pretty quickly to Raikou’s dual electric type attacks. Raikou has a high attack stat (second highest among all electric types according to GamePress) coupled with good defensive stats. He is also strong against nearly all of Kyogre’s possible moves. Thunder Shock has a lower cooldown and faster energy gain that Raikou’s other Quick Move, Volt Switch, with a similar damage per second according to GamePress. While both Wild Charge and Thunderbolt are good, Wild Charge has 10 higher attack power and only a slightly higher cooldown. Thunder is powerful but it requires too much energy to use. Try to get it up to over level 31.5 (2571 to 2942 CP). To figure out what level your Pokemon is at, you can head to the Pokemon’s page on GamePress and head to the chart towards the bottom of the page.

RyanoftheDay also recommends that you use Sceptile with Leaf Blade and any Quick Move. Sceptile is a great choice due to his pretty high attack and his Leaf Blade Charge Move which has a low energy cost and is strong against Kyogre, according to GamePress. It’s quick moves, Fury Cutter and Bullet Seed, both have similar damage outputs but you’ll want to use Bullet Seed because it’s grass type. You want it to be at over level 33.5 (2005 to 2344 CP). Don’t bring Sceptile into battle with a Kyogre with Blizzard and it’s weak to that move.

Other notable counters include Exeggutor and Venusaur as they are similar to Sceptile in that they are great grass types with strong dual grass moves. Dragonite is also a strong choice due to its massive attack stat and strong attacks as well as it taking neutral damage against Thunder and resisting Hydro Pump and Waterfall (just don’t take it into battle with a Kyogre with Blizzard). Against a Kyogre with Blizzard, you can try using Ho-Oh because despite being weak to Kyogre’s Waterfall it has high defenses especially against Blizzard and can hit back with Solar Beam.

Keep in mind the weather when fighting Kyogre. If it is raining, then Kyogre’s Hydro Pump and Thunder will be boosted. However your electric type attacks against Kyogre will be boosted even more than they already are. If it is snowing, then its Blizzard attack will be boosted. If you have Pokemon with grass type attacks, try to fight a Kyogre in sunny or clear weather because those attacks will be boosted.

Don’t forget that Groudon is still available to fight in Raid Battles. But don’t wait too long as he’s only available until January 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PST / 4:00 p.m. EST.

Have any other suggestions for good counters? Let us know in the comment section below.

