Fortnite: Battle Royale Patch Makes Scoped Assault Rifle Viable

Epic Games

Epic Games released released another patch today for Fortnite: Battle Royale and although it missed Valentine’s Day the love is still in the air.

The new Valentine’s Day update introduces a new grenade, loot Shrines and new weapon balances that will make some weapons that weren’t as good before into something that is actually useful now.

First, let’s get to the new grenade that actually operates a tad different from most grenades. Instead of blowing up walls, structures and players you’ll instead be blowing them away.

This grenade explodes in a dome shape that will actually launch players in a scattered direction which might seem a little strange until you get in the right situation for it. Epic Games released a short trailer some of the situations you might have a use of this grenade in. Yes, you take fall damage from falling with it.

One thing we would take a second and mention here is the buff the Scoped Assault Rifle received. This rifle was once a force to be reckoned with until it was nerfed into the ground but it certainly sounds like this once feared weapon is now viable again.

The patch notes mention how this weapon is now perfectly accurate while scoped so you’ll no longer have to worry about your shots disappearing or going to some other weird place while you’re zoomed in directly on an enemy’s head. Headshot damage has been lowered from 250 percent to 200 percent to coincide with the increased accuracy.

The patch is live now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for Fortnite: Battle Royale:

WEAPONS + ITEMS

Impulse Grenade added. Blue rarity. Found in Treasure Chests and Supply Drops only.

The Scoped Assault Rifle is now perfectly accurate while scoped.

Scoped Assault Rifle headshot damage decreased from 250% to 200%.

Revolver now uses Medium ammo.

Crossbow drop chance decreased by 20%.

Minigun drop chance decreased by 12.5%.

Chug Jug drop chance decreased by 15%.

The White/Green/Blue SMG is rotating out and heading into the vault.

Tactical Submachine Gun Magazine size increased from 30 to 35. Firing rate increased from 10 to 13.



Bug Fixes

Fixed Sniper Rifles occasionally not registering hits when aiming downward with high network latency.

Fixed an issue with projectiles failing to hit nearby players when hitting another target.

Fixed an issue allowing players to fire around walls with the Crossbow and Minigun if they stood very close to the edge of the wall.

The reload-failed messages will no longer display on weapons that do not have a clip to reload (i.e. – Minigun).

Removed per-bullet rounding on shotgun damage calculation. Damage was rounded down to the nearest whole number for each individual pellet. Instead, all projectiles will be added together before rounding.

Fixed an issue which caused the Minigun’s barrel to continue to glow after use.

GAMEPLAY

Bug Fixes