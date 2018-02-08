HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset Review

Specs

Headphone

– Driver: Dynamic, 50-mm with neodymium magnets

– Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency Response

– Wireless: 20Hz–20,000Hz

– Analog: 15Hz–23,000Hz

– Impedance: 32 Ω

– Sound Pressure Level: 106dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

– T.H.D.: < 2-percent

– Weight: 300-g

– Weight with Mic: 315-g

– Cable Length and Type: USB charge cable (1-m) + Detachable 3.5-mm headphone cable (1.3-m)

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar Pattern: Noise-cancelling

Frequency Response: 100Hz-7,000 Hz

Sensitivity: -45dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

Battery Life

– 30-hours: LED off

– 18-hours: Breathing LED

– 13-hours: Solid LED

Wireless Range

– 2.4 GHz

– Up to 20 meters

The HyperX line of gaming headsets have garnered more adopters lately. Up until now, their slate of products have primarily been wired. With the introduction of the Cloud Flight model comes HyperX’s first wireless offering. HyperX’s first crack at delivering quality sound through a wireless headset is a smashing success due to a sleek design, lengthy battery life, immersive audio, and satisfying feel. If you’ve ever spotted a HyperX headset model out in the wild, then you probably have a clear idea of what this one’s wireless design looks like. While it may not feature the signature metal hooks seen on the Cloud Alpha, the Cloud Flight still looks as cool as the rest of HyperX’s headset lineup. The signature “HX” logo looks as good as ever, plus the black/red highlights featured on this headset look even better thanks to LED lighting effects. The power button, microphone, USB input, and wired mode features are easily accessible through the left ear cup, so utilizing them will become second nature after your initial usage of it.

On the audio front, the Cloud Flight performs well. The bass is powerful yet not overly excessive when it comes to delivering the bigger moments of an intense gaming experience. I made sure to give these headsets a go while going a few rounds in a fighting game, where the impactful sound of punches and kicks landing on a foe came through nicely with this headset. As for other genres of gaming, the Cloud Flight makes the best onscreen moments sound as clear and discernible as possible (competitive FPS players will surely appreciate this model). If you choose to enjoy music with these headphones, the bass output sounds just as good. The high-end, mid-range, and low-end sound quality of this model are well-tuned in all aspects. And thankfully, the microphone does an adequate job of picking up your voice with as little background noise as possible. Major props has to be given to the Cloud Flight for giving its owners 30-hours of uninterrupted battery life, which is certainly this headset’s best feature.

The HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset is one of the best models on the gaming headset market. It maintains the polished design of other HyperX headsets and makes sure to output amazing sound quality. You won’t have to worry about any moments of discomfort while wearing this headset (these will be on your dome for a while thanks to its generous battery life). It may be too much to ask to have this model come with virtual 7.1 surround sound, but to not have it still stings a bit. Don’t let that minor omission keep you from picking up one of the better wireless headsets for PS4/PS4 Pro and PC.

Pros:

The audio delivery is fitting for any genre of gaming, plus its bass quality is excellent

All the padding this headset features makes it extra comfy

The 30-hour battery lifespan makes it perfect for multiplayer marathon sessions

Cons:

There’s no virtual 7.1 surround sound, sadly

Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0

