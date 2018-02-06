Pokemon Go Login Issue Resolved, Here’s Why It Happened

Niantic

Pokemon Go players are having trouble logging in.

Niantic confirmed the issue on February 6 at 10:00 a.m. EST and said that they were currently investigating it.

We're currently investigating reports that Trainers are encountering login issues. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) February 6, 2018

Update: Niantic has announced at 11:00 a.m. EST that the issue preventing Trainers from logging into Pokemon Go has been resolved.

The issue preventing Trainers from logging into Pokémon GO has been resolved. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) February 6, 2018

Original Story: According to Niantic’s support page for the game, if you received the “failed to log in” or unable to authenticate” error message then that means there is a temporary issue with the login servers.

We tried to open up the app ourselves and were greeted with the login error message.

We will update the article when more information comes up.

According to PokemonGoHub, some logged in players can still play but new players can’t. There are also reports of players getting kicked out of the game. They said that the login error may be due to Google’s Safety Net, their app safety network infrastructure. They reminded users that if you lost a Premium Raid Pass, you are eligible for a reimbursement.

Niantic recommends closing and reopening the Pokemon Go app. This is done on Android devices by going into your touch settings, selecting “apps,” selecting “Pokemon Go,” and then “Force Stop.” On iOS devices, you double click the Home button to see your most recently used apps, find the game app, and then swipe upwards to close it.

According to a live outage map on DownDetector.com, the issue seems to be hitting the west especially hard with reports concentrated in New York, NY; Washington D.C.; and Pittsburgh, PA; and Boston, MA. We also see high outage reports in Topeka, KA; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; and San Francisco, CA. Meanwhile in Europe, we’re seeing outages all over the region and especially in Germany.

According to the website, the last login issue was on February 2 though it wasn’t as widespread.

On January 3, Pokemon Go players experienced a “global weather outage” where the weather boosts and icons did not work. Niantic confirmed the issue at 1 a.m. EST and resolved it at around 11:00 a.m. EST.

Niantic announced yesterday that the game was in the process of being updated to version 0.91.1 for Android and 1.61.1 for iOS. The update improves the in-game News feature, added a search function for shiny Pokemon in the Pokemon Collection, and made various other performance updates. However, dataminers at The Silph Road reportedly found evidence of future in-game quests in the update’s APK file.

