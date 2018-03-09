Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One & PC

Crash Bandicoot burst back onto the scene last year with the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy which was a remaster of the first three games in the series. The game released as a PS4 exclusive but all of that changed today.

During today’s Nintendo Direct players were given a taste of what Crash would look like on the Nintendo Switch but we have now learned the Switch isn’t the only console getting Crash.

Activision confirmed today the N.Sane Trilogy will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC on July 10, 2018. To give some perspective, Crash Bandicoot last appeared on an Xbox console 10 years ago so it has been long overdue.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for a ’90s platformer and don’t own a PS4 you’re in luck.

There are some platform-specific features for each console so it’ll feel like each version is your own. The Xbox One version will feature Xbox One X enhancements which will likely match it or even outperform the PS4 Pro version of the game.

If you’re waiting for the Nintendo Switch version of the game then you have a variety of different playstyles to look forward to. One of the major selling points of the Nintendo Switch is its portability and the N.Sane Trilogy will take full advantage of that.

For Crash’s debut on PC, players will have a variety of different control features as they choose between a traditional controller, the fully remappable Steam Controller or even using a mouse and keyboard. If it isn’t obvious by now, the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy will be available on Steam.

The Xbox One X and PC versions will likely be able to hit the 4K resolution like the PS4 Pro but the Nintendo Switch will probably stay somewhere around 1080p.

Here’s what’s advertised with the remasters:

Remastered versions of Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Dazzling “N. Hanced Fur-K” graphics

New lighting, animations, textures, models, and cinematics

New recorded dialogue from original voice actors

The ability to play as Coco, Crash’s smart and sassy little sister

Full analog stick support

A unified save and checkpoint system

And more!

The remastered trilogy has gone on to become the number one selling remastered collection in PS4 history, meaning it topped the Uncharted Collection so there was certainly a lot of demand for this series of games.

A short 47 second trailer was released to announce Crash going multi-platform. You can view the trailer in its entirety below.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy releases July 10, 2018 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. The collection is out now for PS4. Pre-orders are available now for all of the new consoles on the official website.