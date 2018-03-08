Nintendo Direct March 2018 Recap: All the News You Need to See

A new Nintendo Direct is upon us. The presentation will start today at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET.

Yesterday we found out that the Direct will focus on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games along with new details on Mario Tennis Aces. We also predicted that the rumored Diablo 3 port to Switch, Fire Emblem 2018, and a possible port of Dragon Quest XI would be announced. We could also see announcements for new Super Smash Bros. or Animal Crossing games (hey, a guy can dream).

We’ll just have to watch the Direct for ourselves. You can view the presentation below. We’ll be here updating you all with any news that comes out.

Warioware is getting a microgame compilation in the form of Warioware Gold on the 3DS. There will be over 300 microgames both new and old, making this the biggest entry in the series. You’ll be using the buttons as well as the stylus, tilt controls, and microphone. It’s coming August 3rd.

Dillon’s Dead Heat Breakers is a action/tower defense game where you race around as Dillon and take on waves of enemies. Your Mii characters along with the Miis of friends will help you out. May 10 will see the release of a demo and the full game is coming out May 24 on 3DS.

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story is being remade for 3DS just like Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga was. It will also get Bowser Jr.’s Journey, a side game similar to the Bowser’s Minions game for the Superstar Saga remake. The game is coming in 2019.

Detective Pikachu is available for pre-purchase and is launching March 23 along with the extra large amiibo figure.

The cult classic Luigi’s Mansion for the GameCube is being remade for 3DS. The sequel, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, was released on the 3DS in 2013. Fun fact: according to the late Nintendo President and CEO Satoru Iwata, the game was compatible with an unreleased piece of hardware for the GameCube that allowed the display of 3D images. The game launches this year.

Kirby Star Allies will let you play as King DeDeDe, Meta Knight, and Bandana Waddle Dee in multiplayer. Free updates will come to the game adding Rick, Kine, Gooey, Marx, and more.

Okami HD is coming to Switch after being released for PC late last year. It’s coming this summer.

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido is coming to Switch. You match up plates of sushi to create combos. There’s online multiplayer. It’s coming June 8.

Octopath Traveler introduces the merchant Tressa who can obtain items from people by buying them. Alfyn can inquire about different dialogue info from people. We also got some new details for combat including the combination of heroes. The game will launch July 13 with a special edition.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is a top down action game featuring different gameplay mechanics depending on the game genre on the console. The game is available sometime this year.

Amiibo is coming for the Dark Souls remake. You can get the Praise the Sun gesture by using the Solaire Amiibo. The game will have a network test allowing people to play the game.

Mario Tennis Aces features more than 15 playable characters including Rosalina, Toadette, Bowser Jr., Boo, and even a Chain Chomp. The game has the same variety of shots from previous entries but adds a Zone Shot which lets you aim and shoot balls with motion controls. You can block Zone Shots but unless you do so with perfect timing your racket will deteriorate. Letting your racket deteriorate three times will break it, causing you to lose the match automatically unless you have other rackets. Zone Speed is essentially bullet time slowing down the world around you and letting you save balls. You can only use Zone Shots and Zone Speed if you have enough energy. Fill up energy slowly by keeping a rally going or rapidly fill it by doing a risky move known as a Trick Shot. Special Shot is an enhanced Zone Shot used when the energy gauge is full and can fully deteriorate the opponent’s racket in one hit. There are also additional game modes like one with basic moves only, a story mode with different course gimmicks like rings or piranha plants, and online multiplayer complete with tournaments that let you win new outfits and characters like Koopa Troopa. Motion controls are in the game a la Wii Sports Tennis. The game launches June 22. There will be a pre-launch online tournament.

Captian Toad’s Treasure Tracker from the Wii U is being ported to Switch. It gets new Mario Odyssey based levels like one based on New Donk City. There will be an assist mode using a second player. The game will also be ported to 3DS. Launches July 13.

Undertale is being ported to the Nintendo Switch soon.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is being ported as well on July 10.

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition is coming to Switch with new content. You can also have a Pac Man outfit by tapping the Pac Man Amiibo.

South Park” The Fractured But Whole is coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 24. All past DLC is coming as part of the Season Pass sold separately.

Hyrule Warriors on Switch launches May 18.

ARMS is getting a new US & Canada Online Open tournament. The Global Testpunch will happen for three days on March 31.

Splatoon 2’s version 3.0 will come in late April 2018. The update will see the release of 100+ pieces of new gear, the Piranha Pit and Camp Triggerfish maps from the first Splatoon, a new stage based on a theme park, and Rank X. You get to Rank X from S+ and more info about the new rank will come soon. Callie will appear in Octo Canyon if you meet certain conditions. The game will get a new single player expansion pack with 80 test facilities letting you play as an octoling known as Agent 8. The expansion will go into the deeper lore of the game. After playing the expansion, you can play as octolings. The expansion will come in summer 2018 and can be pre-purchased today for $19.99. Pre-purchasing will grant you the Octo Headgear and Clothes in-game.

Super Smash Bros. for Switch announced. Inklings will be fighters. The game is coming 2018.

