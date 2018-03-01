Fortnite: Battle Royale: 5 Forbidden Dancing Locations

Season 3 of Fortnite: Battle Royale introduced Weekly Challenges into the mix that give players some goals to accomplish to help their Battle Pass rank up.

Many of these challenges involve killing opponents in certain locations or opening chests but some of them involve you following a map or finding hidden locations on the map.

Week 2 asks players to dance in different forbidden locations five times. These locations are marked by a distinct sign telling players not to dance. There are many locations like this on the map but we’ve listed five for you below that will help you get this challenge done quick.

Keep in mind that you must finish the games you dance in so you can’t just dance and quit. Have another location you’d like to share? Feel free to drop them in the comments below!

Flush Factory

Our first location can be found at Flush Factory. All you have to do is land there and head up to the giant toilet sign and do your best dance move on it.

Anything should do: floss, the worm, regular dance, the L, etc.

Retail Row Racetrack Thing

We don’t actually have a real name for this so this is what we’re going with here. On the racetrack looking thing on the map to the west of Retail Row is where we have to go for this location.

Just drop to the northeast of the actual track and you should find a forbidden dancing location next to the wooden structure. Bust a move next to it and you’re good to go.

Tomato Town Crates

Pretty much in the center of Tomato Town, Dusty Depot, Retail Row, Lonely Lodge and Wailing Woods are a set of unnamed crates which is where we’re going for the next location.

You can find this next sign on the east side of the crates next to the road leading down into them. On the south side of the road, you’ll find the sign which is just dying for you to floss on it.

Pleasant Park Mountain

Our next forbidden dancing location takes us to the mountains of Pleasant Park. There’s a huge mountain directly west of Pleasant Park which bars you from dancing.

Since we’re being rebels here, we’re going to land on this mountain and give it the best worm move we can do. Apparently the residents of Pleasant Park don’t like people dancing and looking at them at the same time.

Hotel Anarchy Acres

Our journey ends at the hotel. Between Junk Junction (which also has a forbidden dancing location) and Anarchy Acres there is a hotel that will mark the last of our forbidden dancing locations.

If you head west from Anarchy Acres you will run into the hotel and we’re looking for the empty pool here. What kind of hotel has an empty pool?

All you have to do is head over to the fenced in area and where you’d usually see a “No Diving” sign or something of the sort you instead see our last forbidden location. Just floss on it and you’re done with this challenge.