Pandamino: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Pandamino.

1. Combos are Essential

• Each level gives you a certain number of moves that are put towards removing a set number of dominoes. You can go for simple two domino matches, but you’re much better off pulling off bigger combo matches. Combo matching results in more dominoes being cleared off the screen during a single maneuver. Make it a habit of searching for multi-domino matches. You should always keep these facts in the back of your mind while playing, too – flipping a domino or simply dragging it horizontally or vertically counts as a move. So try not to use three moves or more whenever you’re just sliding dominoes around.

2. Remove Those Negative Bonuses – Tip #1

• Some dominos come with a Negative Bonus. If you match up with one that has a Negative Bonus, its activation will cause you to lose you a few turns. This ends up making it harder for you to hit the stage’s set limit of dominos you need to remove. If you have it, use the Magic Color item to remove the Negative Bonus on a domino.

3. Remove Those Negative Bonuses – Tip #2

• Getting rid of Negative Bonus dominos increases the chances of more beneficial dominos with bonuses popping up.

4. Remove Those Negative Bonuses – Tip #3

• Whenever you use one of the game’s items and make a matching move of some kind, the Negative Bonus tied to a domino included in that match won’t activate.

5. The Magic Flip

• The Magic Flip comes in handy when you spot a bunch of dominos that are stuck in a position that prevents them from matching. Sometimes the Magic Flip ends up creating a big combo match as soon as it’s activated.

6. The Magic Pickaxe

• The Magic Pickaxe offers a simple solution when you’re confronted by stone obstacles – it crushes them and wipes them off the board. Make it a priority to match up with a domino that can gift you with that item. Spotting a Magic Pickaxe domino means you’re probably playing on a stage that features an annoying rock piece.

7. Magic Fill

• If you want to fill up a stage with more dominos, turn on the Magic Fill booster if you have it. Having a stage packed with dominoes means more opportunities to make combo matches and attain more bonus items. The Magic Fill item is the perfect tool for players who want to rack up as many points as possible and get closer to that three-star completion goal.

8. Magic Color

• Whenever you have the Magic Color item in your grasp, hold onto it until you’re down to your very last turn. If a ready made match isn’t available during that final turn, activate the Magic Color bonus since it allows you to make a match with any domino piece.

9. Mega Magic Color

• The final item you’ll come across in Pandamino is the Mega Magic Color. This booster puts in a ton of work for you as it’s capable of removing all contiguous dominoes on a board. This means any dominoes that are touching each other automatically disappear once the Mega Magic Color item activates. The biggest combos usually come from turning that item on when a ton of dominoes crowd the screen. Using the Magic Fill first then immediately turning on the Mega Magic Color item yields great results.

10. Clearing All the Dominoes on a Board Leads to…

• INSTANT STAGE COMPLETION! If you manage to remove all the dominoes on a board, you’ll automatically complete that current level without having to reach the limit of removable dominoes.

