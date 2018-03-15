Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Release Date, News, and More

The third installment in the rebooted Tomb Raider franchise is rumored to release later this year. While not officially announced, the main Tomb Raider Twitter account confirmed that the next entry in this series is in development.

In this post, the developers stated that they were focused on “…putting our fans first.” It was also confirmed that game would release soon after the reveal, so players won’t have to wait too long for this title. Now, thanks to some early leaks, we know that Tomb Raider 2018 is officially titled Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

We now know the Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, and are starting to get news trickling in. Here’s everything we know so far:

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Release Date

The release date for Shadow of the Tomb Raider was rumored to have leaked on March 14. On the official Tomb Raider website, a countdown was displayed that was set to unlock on March 15 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

In the source code for the website the release date as revealed to be September 14, 2018, on Xbox One, PS4, and PC. However, the code also mentioned a reveal date of April 27, but there was no information on what that code be. It’s probable that this is either a more in-depth trailer, a live stream, or even a beta for players to test out.

The release date was officially confirmed via the leaked Teaser Trailer that Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on September 14, 2018.

Developer

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider developer will be seasoned developer Crystal Dynamics.

Publisher

The Shadow of the Tomb Raider publisher will be Square Enix, as is always the case with Tomb Raider games.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer

The first real trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider has officially dropped and it shows a darker, more introspective Lara. As someone who went from an energetic adventurer to ruthless killing machine, this new story seems to revolve around how that’s affected her. This is a question that doesn’t get asked a lot, especially for a franchise with multiple games. However, if this truly is the end of Lara’s journey, then we expect her to answer some tough questions about her past.

Set in South America, we can see some brief combat with a military unit and population still believing in human sacrifice. Tomb Raider has always dabbled in the mystical, so we don’t expect anything to change here.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Platforms

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on Xbox One?: Yes, like the previous Tomb Raider games this title will make its way to Microsoft’s console. However, things get interesting when it comes to Sony’s system.

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on PS4?: Surprisingly, yes, this game will be coming to the PS4. What’s surprising about this is Rise of the Tomb Raider game was only available on the PlayStation 4 a full year after the game.

However, at the end of the Shadow of the Tomb Raider game, we can clearly see that this title is marketed for PS4 as well. This could signify that the third entry will be available on both consoles on the September 12, 2018, release date.

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on PC?: Yes, just like the previous Tomb Raider games, players can pick up Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Steam. We can confirm that the PC version of the game will launch simultaneously with the console iterations.

Will Shadow of the Tomb Raider release on the Nintendo Switch?: Sorry Nintendo fans, Shadow of the Tomb Raider doesn’t appear to be coming to the Switch. While we cannot 100% confirm this right now, there was no mention of Nintendo at the end of the teaser trailer.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Reveal Trailer

This brief teaser trailer has leaked, despite being scheduled to drop tomorrow. There isn’t a ton of information offered, but one intriguing moment comes at the end when Lara stands in front of the pyramid.

While the setting isn’t confirmed, this appears to be a Mayan pyramid due to the four sides and square top. Couple this with the jungle setting and our best guess is Shadow of the Tomb Raider takes place somewhere in South America, possibly around Guatemala or Belize. We also get a glimpse of Lara’s bow with an arrow on fire and her signature climbing axe. Finally, the logo has the O in Tomb Raider covered up as if an eclipse was taking place. Given the Tomb Raider games have never shied away from mysticism, this could be a minor tease to the game’s story.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Full Reveal

Leading up to the release of the teaser trailer many wondered what the mysterious April 27, 2018, date could be. Found in the source code of the official Tomb Raider website, there was no description of what event was taking place at this time.

However, this changed with the teaser trailer as we now know that Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s full reveal will happen on April 27, 2018. Make sure to mark your calendar if you’re interested in learning about the conclusion to Lara’s rebooted trilogy.

Shadow of Tomb Raider Gameplay

It appears that some outlets had a chance to try out Shadow of the Tomb Raider prior to the reveal today. Kotaku’s Keza McDonald explained that the game still consists of the usual, jumping, climbing, rappelling, and utilizing Lara’s pickaxe. What’s new is the traps that the player has to navigate aren’t just there to offer a challenge. These serve a purpose within the story since the culture Lara’s exploring embraces human sacrifice.

For those looking for Shadow of the Tomb Raider to do something radically different with the formula, you’re going to be disappointed. This title is still following the same general gameplay, structure, and cinematic quality the previous two games offered. PCGamesN explains that the stealth is an even bigger part of the combat. Lara can hide in the darkness or use the jungle setting to sneak up on her foes. Just like the climbing, this appears to be more of a refinement and less of a brand new system being added.

Path of the Stars Puzzle

As you wait for Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s full April 27th reveal, solve the Path of the Stars puzzle on https://t.co/flnuVPqFIf for a chance to win prizes and unlock clues to Lara Croft’s next adventure! Official rules: https://t.co/EimDWVW94y pic.twitter.com/kvtGaFIEbb — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) March 19, 2018

Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s official website has added a puzzle for players to complete. When you log onto the website, click “Play the Puzzle” and sign in using your Square Enix account. After this, you’ll be redirected to the game where you have to align three Mayan glyphs. What glyphs actually line up is completely random, but all you need is the center three to be the same vertically. There are a bunch of tiny details, so if your glyphs aren’t working, make sure to examine them closer.

After completing the puzzle you’ll unlock a constellation and instantly become entered into the Path of the Stars contest. The entry period for this competition is between March 19 and March 26, so there isn’t a ton of time if you want to enter. Players can gain additional entries for following Tomb Raider’s various social media channels and sharing your results online. Path of the Stars has a maximum entry number of seven and there will only be five winners.

The winners are broken down by country and will receive the following:

The United States winner will obtain a trip for two to attend the Shadow of the Tomb Raider reveal event on April 27 in Los Angeles, California.

The Canada winner will obtain a trip for two to attend the Shadow of the Tomb Raider reveal event on April 27 in Montreal, Canada.

The United Kingdom winner will obtain a trip for two to attend the Shadow of the Tomb Raider reveal event on April 27 in London, England.

The France winner will obtain a trip for two to attend the Shadow of the Tomb Raider reveal event on April 27 in London, England.

The Germany winner will obtain a trip for two to attend the Shadow of the Tomb Raider reveal event on April 27 in London, England.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy XV Cross Over

During a panel at PAX East 2018, Square Enix announced that there will be a crossover between Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy XV. A single image showcasing the new Tomb Raider name with the words “Coming Soon” below was released. Currently, there is no new information on what this crossover could be. While this might seem strange, this isn’t the first time Final Fantasy XV has collaborated with other games. Previously, this game has paid tribute to both the Assassin’s Creed franchise and Half-Life.

Screenshots

Pre-order

As of right now, there isn’t any Shadow of the Tomb Raider pre-order information available yet, but the recent trend is that the game will be available for pre-order immediately following its big reveal trailer (which we’re expecting tomorrow morning). You can expect to be able to pre-order the 2018 Tomb Raider at GameStop, Amazon, and soon after, other big retailers, directly after tomorrow’s big reveal.

March 15 Update:

You can now pre-order Shadow of the Tomb Raider at the Square Enix online store. All versions of the game are available for pre-order and the price is set as the standard $59.99.