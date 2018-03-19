20 Upcoming New Horror Games of 2018 & Beyond

Horror is a genre that is on the upswing thanks to a fantastic collection of games released in 2017. From indie games like Outlast 2 to big franchises such as Resident Evil returning to their roots, horror is starting to gain some much-needed momentum. Thankfully, 2018 is shaping up to be another great year for this genre as a number of promising looking titles are set to release.

Spanning from tense survival experiences to zombie-infested action games, there is going to be a lot to love for horror game lovers.

However, given how subjective the horror genre is, it’s important that players find the right game for them. Here are our picks for the best looking and most promising upcoming horror games set to either release or rumored to release in 2018.

Note: We will update this list as more information becomes available or if any new horror games are announced.

Hunt: Showdown

Developer: Crytek

Publisher: Crytek

Release Date: Currently in Early Access

Platforms: PC

Hunt: Showdown is the newest game released by Crytek that infuses the horror genre with competitive multiplayer components. Set in Louisana during the 1800s, players assume the role of a hunter that is tasked with taking down a demonic beast hidden away in a remote swamp. Either alone or with a partner, users must navigate this monster-filled terrain and look for clues that will reveal the boss’ location. Once discovered, players then need to venture to that area, kill the boss, banish them to Hell, and escape with their bounty. The catch is other players will be roaming these lands too and can kill you at any time. Since there are only two bounties, this creates a tense experience as players become the hunted and race to escape before being gunned down.

Hunters only have one life and if your prospective killer dies during a match they will be lost forever along with all their loot. This crafts a unique gameplay experience that always challenges players to weigh their options before wading into combat. Currently, Hunt: Showdown is only available for PC, but Crytek hasn’t officially ruled out a console version of the game. There is no official release date for a 1.0 version, but the game is in Early Access for $29.99.

Agony

Developer: Madmind Studio

Publisher: PlayWay

Release Date: March 30, 2018

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Do you have what it takes to escape Hell? That’s the question at the heart of Madmind Studio’s first-person survival game, Agony. Set int he bowels of Hell, players assume the role of a tortured soul that is desperately trying to leave this place. With no memories of who you are or what you did, users will need to sneak or outsmart demonic creatures or risk being killed. However, players will have the ability to possess any person or low-level demon they come across. This gives users more freedom in how they approach encounters and injects some nice tactical gameplay into the traditional survival horror genre.

Agony was originally scheduled to release in 2017 but got pushed back to this year. The story has largely been shadowed in mystery, but it’s clear that players need to seek out somebody dubbed the Red Goddess. We have also gotten a chance to see some gameplay that shows just how intense and unsettling the world of Agony actually is. Users will be able to interact with other tormented souls and demons to gain more knowledge of Hell and the player’s story. Users can wield torches which can be used to light their path or ward off enemies. Players can venture through this twisted underworld at the end of March, and it’s one of our most anticipated new horror games of 2018.

We Happy Few

Developer: Compulsion Games

Publisher: Gearbox Software, Compulsion Games

Release Date: Summer 2018

Platforms: PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4

We Happy Few is a game that has been in development for quite a long time. Originally announced over three years ago, We Happy Few has gone through a number of changes both minimal and substantial, including the game’s release for the PS4. Set in an alternate 1960s, England has become a country fueled by a drug called Joy that warps your perception of the world. Players assume control of a person off their Joy – called a Downer – who must uncover the secret behind the drug and ultimately the country. Don’t let the colorful world and characters full you, this is a tense and atmospheric game that aims to keep players on the edge of their seat.

Despite being delayed multiple times, the team at Compulsion Games have consistently improved and refined their upcoming game. Originally set at the start of the year for an April release, the developers have delayed the game a final time for summer 2018. While some of the hype may have died around We Happy Few, players should keep a close eye on this game.

The Forest (PS4 Version)

Developer: Endnight Games

Publisher: Endnight Games

Release Date: April 2018

Platforms: PS4 (2018), PC (Currently available in Early Access)

The Forest opens up with your plane crashing in the middle of a remote forest that is inhabited by grotesque cannibals. With your son taken away, it’s up to you to find out what happened to him while surviving against the hordes of crazed mutants. Featuring an in-depth crafting system, you’ll need to build shelters, create weapons, set up defenses, and find food. While crafting and horror is nothing new, The Forest takes the slow burn approach to its horror. Mutants will watch you from a distance producing a looming sense of dread that hangs over the player. If you can’t wait to play The Forest it’s available on Early Access for PC, but a PS4 release is planned for April.

Last Hills

Developer: Yoo Mi-Reu

Release: TBA

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

For those wanting a slower, more immersive horror game then you should put Last Hills on your radar. Crafted solely by indie developer Yoo Mi-Reu, Last Hills is a first-person survival horror game that is inspired by films such as The Conjuring and Evil Dead. Little is known about what the game is actually about, however, Mi-Reu released a 20 minute Alpha demo video that shows off how interactive the world is. Virtually everything can be inspected and the sheer level of detail is incredible.

The big scare comes at the end when a robed figure leads the player into a dark room only to stab them. Who this being is or why it’s stalking you is still a mystery, but it certainly is unsettling. Also, for those wanting to push the immersion even further, Last Hills will be in VR.

Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

The third entry in the Metro series, Exodus takes place in 2036 after a nuclear war has destroyed most of the world. With the residence of Moscow living in the metro, the last two games explored everything from civil war to twisted mutants formed by the radiation. However, Metro Exodus takes the players out of the sewers and has them exploring the world around them in hopes of finding someplace safe. This first-person shooter/ survival horror game boasts one of “the most immersive game worlds ever created.” Given 2A Games’ success with crafting a convincing atmosphere, we fully expect players to get lost in the wilds of Russia.

Engagements are a mix of stealth and action, with large non-linear levels. You’ll have various companions make the journey with you, however, your actions will determine if they live or die. Given the previous two games constantly plunged players into the dark, we wonder how 2A Games will instill their survivor horror elements in an open environment. For those looking to pick up the next entry in this series, Metro Exodus is set to launch sometime in 2018.

System Shock

Developer: Night Dive Studios

Publisher: Night Dive Studios

Release Date: 2018 (Maybe)

Platforms: Mac, PC, PS4, Xbox One

System Shock is considered by many to be one of the greatest science fiction horror games of all time. The year is 2072 and you control an unnamed hacker who awakens from a coma in a research facility that is filled with mutants, cyborgs, and robots. It’s clear that something has gone wrong and now the station is under the control of a vicious A.I. known only as SHODAN. Originally released back in 1994, a remake of this iconic title is currently in development.

Funded via Kickstarter, the System Shock reboot was originally scheduled for December 2017, however, this date has been pushed back. There is currently no word on when this reboot will release, as the team announced they will be taking a hiatus.

Ad Infinitum

Developer: StrixLab

Release Date: TBD

Platforms: PC

World War I is a setting rarely explored in video games, especially for the horror genre. This makes StrixLabs’ Ad Infinitum so intriguing as it drops players in a maze of trenches that are filled with twisted monsters. This first-person survival game tasks users with navigating around these horrors, solving various puzzles, and dodging deadly traps. Little is known about Ad Infinitum, but it’s clear that this is a game to keep your eye on. If the trailer is any indication of what to expect, this will be one of the scariest new horror games of 2018.

State of Decay 2

Developer: Undead Labs

Publisher: Microsoft

Release Date: May 22, 2018

Platforms: Xbox One, PC

When the original State of Decay released back in 2013 it offered one of the most engaging zombie games in years. Now, years later the sequel to this title is set to release early this year. For the unfamiliar, State of Decay 2 is a third-person survival game that forces users to scavenge for supplies, complete quests, and maintain a growing community. Unlike other horror games, State of Decay 2 challenges players to think of more than just their own survival.

It’s a crucial balance that very few games can achieve, so we’re excited to see what Undead Labs brings to the table. Combat is fast and vicious, with bullets being a very rare resource. This forces users to either sneak by the undead or try to bash their brains in. Thankfully, you can also bring up to three friends with you to help, which will certainly craft some memorable zombie slaying moments.

Vampyr

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Release Date: June 5, 2018

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Vampires are a monster that is criminally underused in video games. However, instead of simply slaying these undead menaces, players get to actually become one in Dontnod Entertainment’s Vamypr. Players assume the role of doctor turned vampire Jonathan Reid during 1918’s Spanish Flu epidemic. Blending horror, action, and RPG elements, Vampyr crafts a twisted and morally gray story that challenges users with deciding who or who not to feed on. This is done by studying your target so you can understand their habits and routine. Vampyr also sports dialogue wheel and skill tree that can improve your performance in various areas.

There are multiple different endings, one of which can be obtained by not killing a single person and maintaining your cover as a doctor. Players can actually turn targets into vampires, which follow traditional laws such as being unable to enter a building without being invited in. There are multiple types of vampires, each of which have their own mannerisms, design, and motives. Combat is a mix of melee and utilizing your vampiric abilities to overwhelm foes. Vampyr is set to release on June 5, 2018, and is considered a AA budgeted game.

Reborn

Developer: Knife Entertainment

Publisher: Knife Entertainment

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: PC

For those wanting to take the fight to the monsters then Reborn might be the horror game for you. Reborn is a first-person shooter that allows players to gun down the various twisted abominations that roam its dark lands.

Little is known about the story or the core gameplay outside of being able to gun down our adversaries. Enemies shown so far consist of skeletons, goat-headed demons, and knife-wielding ghouls. Some weapons in the player’s arsenal includes a standard revolver and a triple barrel shotgun. Reborn is scheduled for a 2018 release and will feature controller support, and it’s one of our most anticipated upcoming horror games of 2018.

Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game

Developer: Cyanide

Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Looking for something in the cosmic horror genre? Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game embraces everything Lovecraft and casts you as private investigator Edward Pierce who is searching for a missing artist on the not ominously named Darkwater Island. This is a first-person survival game where players need to collect evidence while avoiding unsettling monsters and cultists.

The catch is, Call of Cthulhu boasts a sanity meter that is tied to how you perceive the world. Look at a monster too long or dive too deep into the investigation and you’ll begin to lose your grip on reality.

This not only triggers a variety of hallucinations but can give Pierce phobias which will affect your gameplay. It’s the former that’s most intriguing as these visions can be everything from jump scares to actual clues themselves.

Meaning, if you could base your entire investigation on a clue that never actually existed in the first place. With four endings tied to a player’s sanity, this will be the defining mechanic in Call of Cthulhu. There is also some light combat, but for the most part, you’ll be sneaking past or hiding from enemies. If this trip into literal madness sounds right up your alley, then you can expect the horror game to release sometimes in 2018.

Scorn: Part 1 Dasien

Developer: Ebb Software

Publisher: Humble Bundle

Release: October 2018

Platforms: PC

The first half of the horror game Scorn is set to drop later this year and it’s boasting quite a unique art style. Looking as if it was ripped from the mind of Clive Barker, Scorn is a first-person horror game that features both puzzle solving and FPS combat. Users play an odd humanoid creature that is lost in a twisted world.

Players will venture out to different regions, each of which has their own themes, characters, and puzzles that need to be solved. There are no cut-scenes and the world is designed to be non-linear. Scorn does have combat, but your inventory space will be incredibly limited. Ebb Software have also explained that after Part 2, Scorn will have no DLCs or sequels.

DayZ

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Release: 2018

Platforms: PC (Currently in Early Access)

DayZ is an open world survival game that sees 60 players attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombies. Users start with virtually nothing and have to navigate the 225 km2 world for supplies, clothing, and weapons. The goal is to survive as long as possible, which is easier said than done since other players can kill and rob you. Boasting both melee and weapon combat, users can also craft important items needed for their survival.

Unlike many of the titles on our list, DayZ has actually been in Early Access for four years. There are a plethora of improvements that developer Bohemia Interactive aims to implement including live animals, a central economy system, and improved gameplay performance. Whether this is enough to draw players back is yet to be seen, but hopefully, DayZ manages to succeed in bringing a true online, zombie survival experience.

It might be too little too late for DayZ at this point, but it’s one of the new horror games PC players are still playing in early access, despite it being in early access for quite some time.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

Developer: Overkill Software

Publisher: Starbreeze Studios and 505 Games

Release Date: Fall 2018

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

The Walking Dead is perhaps the biggest horror property of the modern era and it’s already spawned a plethora of video games both good and bad (mostly bad). Overkill Software is aiming to shake up the series by introducing four-player co-op. Details are still shrouded in mystery, but we do know is this is a game built around the idea of surviving.

Users will need to take on different missions that can help strengthen their home base or obtain needed supplies. There will be both human and undead foes, but if this series has taught us anything it’s the former you should be worried about.

Overkill’s game will also have four different characters, each of which with their own skill trees, playstyle, and backgrounds. Given the success of their last game, Payday 2, it will be interesting to see what ideas transfer over to this multiplayer survival game.

The Persistence

Developer: Firesprite

Publisher: Firesprite

Release Date: July 24, 2018

Platforms: PS4, PSVR

The year is 2521 and you awaken aboard a scientific ship known as The Persistence only to discover your fellow crew members have been mutated or murdered. This is the setting for Firesprite’s new survival horror game that tasks players with navigating a ship filled with gruesome monsters. What sets The Persistence apart is the world, character, and experiences are all procedurally generated. This means that the ship’s layout will not be the same and if you die then you’ll assume the role of a new crew member.

Stealth is a big part of The Persistence’s gameplay, however, you can deal with these gruesome foes if needed. The game will be available in PSVR, but the intriguing addition comes in the form of a mobile multiplayer portion.

Along with the core PS4 gameplay, a second person can hack into the ship’s controls via their phone or tablet. This gives users the ability to disable traps, distract enemies, open doors, or locate valuable items. However, the mobile player has a chance to obtain rewards if you die, which is designed to create distrust with your associate. It’s a nifty idea that appears to be more than a simple novelty addition. If you want to try this game expect it to drop later this year.

Visage

Developer: SadSquare Studio

Release Date: 2018

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Visage is an upcoming horror game with a ton of ambition and promise. Clearly inspired by the games such as PT, Visage has players exploring the secrets of a massive house. Of course, this building is more than meets the eye as it never appears to decay or break apart.

Since its construction, dozens of families have died here and it’s up to the player to learn the dark history of this location. This is a psychological horror game that clearly aims to torment the user and will not rely on jump scares. There will be multiple endings and the main story will take roughly 8 hours to finish. Not a lot is known about the gameplay of Visage or its exact release date.

Moons of Madness

Developer: Rock Pocket Games

Publisher: Rock Pocket Games

Release: 2018

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

It’s back to Lovecraftian horror with Rock Pocket Games’ sci-fi title, Moons of Madness. Set in a research station on Mars, players take control of astronaut Shane Newehart who begins investigating various supernatural occurrences happening within the base.

This psychological horror game plays with the idea of hallucinations and tricking the player into thinking something is happening. Moons of Madness will also explore mental illness in a unique and relatable way. There will be various puzzle and exploration sections, but it’s unclear if there is any combat in this sci-fi horror title.

Days Gone

Developer: SIE Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release Date: 2019

Platforms: PS4

One of the big first-party PlayStation 4 games set to release this year is the zombie-filled Days Gone. Set years after a deadly disease either killed or transformed humanity into infected monsters called “Freakers,” players assume the role of a bounty hunter named Deacon.

Gameplay blends the stealth, action, and survival genres together, allowing users to have multiple approaches to objectives. Freakers can be used to distract or outright kill enemies and these monsters will become more aggressive at night.

There is also a crafting system and players can use Deacon’s motorcycle to explore this open-world. However, you’ll want to be careful as enemies can set up ambushes in an attempt to kill and take your loot. Currently, there is no official release date for Days Gone and it was recently delayed for a 2019 release date.

Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Release: TBA

Platforms: PS4

Could Death Stranding actually surprise us all and release later this year? Yes, but the likelihood of Hideo Kojima’s new game coming out in 2019 is far higher. Details on the actual gameplay are scarce, but we do know the game will feature an open world and a multiplayer component. Additionally, there is a mechanic called “Timefall” which involves a special type of rain that ages anything it touches. Players will be able to move around outside of the character’s body and obtain lost items when they die.

Death Stranding’s story is still shrouded in mystery, but it’s clear that this will be quite a dark and twisted tale. The newest trailer depicted giant, almost invisible beasts that stalked the main character and appeared drawn to sound. What these creatures are and if we have to fight them is still unknown, but it’s a horrifying prospect regardless. There is no official time frame for when Death Stranding will release and no in-game footage has been publically released yet.

