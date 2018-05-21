Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Mode: Everything We Know So Far

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was officially unveiled to the public on May 17 in what was called the most information Call of Duty has ever revealed in its initial reveal.

While much of the focus was on Zombies and the multiplayer Treyarch also dropped some information about the new battle royale mode called Blackout.

While we didn’t see any gameplay for the new mode, we did receive some tidbits of information about Blackout.

Here’s what we know so far about Blackout.

In an interview with Yale Miller, Senior Producer of Black Ops 4 and Matt Scronce, Game Designer of Black Ops 4, we learned more about what the expect in terms of players in the match.

The pair said no set number of players has yet been confirmed for the mode but Treyarch is testing several different things to see what works best. It has been confirmed this will be the highest number of players you have ever seen in a Black Ops game.

For those out there wondering what will set this mode apart from Fortnite or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, we have somewhat of an answer.

During the reveal we learned the Blackout map will be 1,500 times bigger than the popular Nuketown map. Although Nuketown is small that still says a lot about the size of this map.

Another thing Blackout can offer that other battle royales can’t is the option of having air, land and sea vehicles. What form these vehicles will take remains to be seen but no battle royale has featured air vehicles as of yet.

The Black Ops series has evolved into a class/hero-based shooter of sorts which different characters having different abilities. While you will still take your character’s model into Blackout, you will not bring your abilities and loadouts so all players will be on a level playing field.

The map Blackout takes place in a combination of past Black Ops maps so there will be a lot of recognizable locations if you’ve been with the series since the start.

Details beyond this are scarce but we’re sure to receive more information about the mode at E3. Hopefully we’ll receive information about a proper player count and some of idea of what to expect from the rest of the mode.

We also don’t know what vehicles will be used or how they will be used so we have a lot of information that’s still left up for speculation. We still don’t have any idea of what weapons will appear in the mode either so we are still expecting information on that.

Pre-orders will have instant access to the beta once it opens and it’s not yet clear whether Blackout will be part of the beta or not. If it is then that means it will likely be everyone’s first chance at playing the mode, unless it is shown off at E3 like many speculate it will be.

For more Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 news, features and guides stay with us here at Heavy. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases October 12 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC exclusively on the Battle.net launcher.

