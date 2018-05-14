How to Expand a Survivor’s Inventory in State of Decay 2

State of Decay 2 is an open-world game based on constructing a community, fighting the undead, and salvaging supplies. The latter makes up a large amount of the gameplay in Undead Labs’ title, but you’ll be limited to what you can carry early on. Because of this, you’ll need to make more runs between your Outpost and the locations your rummaging through. Thankfully, you can increase your survivor’s inventory, but it will take a bit of luck.

Outside of your Outpost which can also be expanded in multiple ways, your community members will need to use backpacks to carry more. When you start the game your survivor will have six inventory slots, two pockets, and then your equipment slots. While you can upgrade your pockets my maxing your Wits stat, Most of your inventory space will come from wearing a backpack.

However, actually getting a bigger backpack is easier said than done. During my own playthrough, I didn’t get my first backpack upgrade until around 4 to 5 hours in. These items can be found throughout the environment, but one of the best methods is taking it off the corpse of another survivor. In State of Decay 2 you can kill other humans you discover out in the world, but we don’t recommend this unless they become hostile.

Humans are a valuable resource in State of Decay 2, especially for trading so don’t murder anyone unless it’s absolutely necessary. Sometimes you’ll be given missions to go deal or negotiate with rogue survivors. These typically end in gun battles, so just take the backpacks of their dead bodies. Additionally, it’s possible to find backpacks when looting, but this is extremely rare. Your community members also have a chance to bring one back when they go out scavenging on their own.

Finally, another way to increase the number of items you are carrying is by bringing a vehicle. Trucks and cars all have trunk space that players can utilize, which is extremely helpful in the early hours. Whenever you go out to seriously look for supplies always bring a vehicle with you. These can be lifesavers – literally – and they have the unique ability to hold extra rucksacks. Always make sure to carry an extra gas can if you plan on venturing to other towns. Cars drain fuel quickly and the last thing you want is to be stuck in the middle of nowhere with all your rucksacks stored in the trunk.

Expanding your inventory should always be one of the first aspects you focus on. Having your exploration hindered by a few inventory slots can be frustrating. Make sure to always keep an eye out for dead survivors so you can loot their bodies for new backpacks.

