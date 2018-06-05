New Diablo Project in Development

It has been quite some time since we received some Diablo-related news but that has all changed today.

After being a relative no show during last year’s BlizzCon, it appears Blizzard is starting work on a new Diablo title. The new information comes from a recent job listing that mentions a new, announced Diablo project.

Another snippet from the job listing mentions what the ideal candidate should be like:

The ideal candidate works well in an environment of peers who are passionate about working on the dark gothic world of Diablo, making great games, killing millions of monsters and getting loot!

While the listing doesn’t explicitly mention Diablo 4 as the game in development, it’s the one that makes the most since. It has been a little over six years since Diablo 3 released so it’s entirely possible a new one is on the way, especially since content releases have seemed to have slowed down with Diablo 3.

Diablo 4 would definitely create a lot of hype for the franchise which has seemed to have cooled off significantly in recent years. Diablo 3 had a rocky start but has since turned into a finely tuned machine with the Reaper of Souls expansion pack.

We recently saw a release of the new Necromancer class into the game which created some hype for the game again but only for a season or so.

It is possible a Diablo spin-off could be in the works which would probably come as a surprise to many players. Diablo has a lot of lore over the course of three games and has shown it can lend its characters into other game types, Heroes of the Storm for example.

Blizzard does have experience with making real-time strategy games so it’s possible we could see one set in the Diablo universe. This doesn’t seem very likely so we’re probably leaning more towards another mainline Diablo game instead of this being a spin-off.

There’s no indication on whether we’re going to be hearing more information about the project. Blizzard tends to keep much of their gaming news for their own BlizzCon conference so it’s entirely likely we won’t be hearing about this title at E3.

There is a rumored Nintendo Switch port of Diablo 3 being in the works and it could be possible we’re going to see an announcement of that during Nintendo’s press conference.

Eurogamer came out with a report saying the game is in production for the Nintendo Switch.

Eurogamer sources have told us that yes – the project is very much in production. And as you might expect, the game will be a port of Diablo 3. Our sources could not confirm whether the game’s Reaper of Souls and Rise of the Necromancer expansions will be included – but at this point it would be surprising if they were not.

If you like what you’ve read here then make sure you check out the rest of Heavy’s gaming coverage as well.

See Also: