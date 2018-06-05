NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition: What’s Included?

It’s almost the time of year again for a new NBA 2K title. As with previous titles in the past, NBA 2K19 will have multiple editions. We’re here to unveil the 20th Anniversary Edition and what the package will include.

To start things off, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is the cover athlete and it’s hard to really thing of a better choice.

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid,” said James in a press release. “We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

If you couldn’t tell, this game represents the 20th anniversary for the NBA 2K series so the team decided to celebrate by having James grace the cover.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary for the development team at Visual Concepts and the 20th for the NBA 2K series, so it was important to commemorate this milestone by partnering with the most iconic athlete of this generation in LeBron James,” said Alfie Brody, Vice President of Marketing for NBA 2K in a press release.

This represents the second time James has been on the cover of 2K game, with the first being NBA 2K14 as a member of the Miami Heat.

You can see the official trailer unveiling this new edition embedded above. If you’re a fan of LeBron then you’ll probably find a lot to like with the trailer.

The 20th Anniversary Edition is packed with goodies and for $99.99, you’d expect it to be. Here’s everything included in this special edition:

100,000 Virtual Currency;

50,000 MyTEAM points;

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week)

Sapphire LeBron James MyTEAM Card;

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT;

LeBron MyCOURT design;

King’s Collection – Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!)

Physical Items include:

LeBron NBA 2K19 poster;

poster; NBA 2K sticker sheet;

sticker sheet; Custom Wristband featuring LeBron’s chosen words.

Keep in mind that while you can purchase the digital version of this, that means you will not have access to the physical items.

Now that we know who will be on the cover of the Anniversary Edition, we still have to wait on the official announcement on who will be the cover star of the standard edition. Last year featured Shaquille O’Neal on the special edition and Kyrie Irving on the standard.

Like in the past, NBA 2K19: The Prelude will be available on Xbox One and PS4 for players looking to get a head start on the action in 2K19’s MyCareer mode. It will be available beginning August 31, 2018.

The NBA 2K19 Standard Edition will be available on September 11, 2018 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who purchase the Anniversary Edition will receive access to the game beginning on September 7.

