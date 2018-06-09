Jedi Fallen Order: Respawn’s Star Wars Game Revealed (Updated!)

There has been a lot of talk about a new Star Wars game outside the realm of shooters for quite some time now and EA has finally delivered.

Respawn Entertainment’s new Star Wars game is called Jedi Fallen Order and it sounds like it’ll be a Star Wars game unlike anything we’ve seen before. While we didn’t receive a plethora of information about the new title we do have a little bit go off.

It has been confirmed the title will take place between Episode 3 and 4 making it a period of trouble for the Jedi as that takes place during the beginning of the Galactic Empire and their hunt for the remaining Jedi.

In Star Wars Episode 3 we saw the Emperor fully rise to power and give the order to wipe out the remaining Jedi and finally turn Anakin Skywalker into Darth Vader. We have seen a lot of stuff take place in between these two films such as the animated series Star Wars Rebels and Rogue One.

It has already been said that it will take place during “dark times” meaning you’ll likely have a lot of obstacles to overcome, especially if you’re playing as a Jedi. It hasn’t been said either way if the game would be an RPG but it certainly sounds like it’ll be narratively driven.

The game will likely fit into the Star Wars canon in some way or another since all the Extended Universe stuff has been scrapped in favor of the new Disney direction. Star Wars Battlefront 2 featured a canon storyline following the Empire’s elite Inferno Squad and it was surprisingly a solid story.

The release window we were given for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is holiday 2019 but as with all release dates, that certainly isn’t set in stone. We’re surely going to hear more about this game in the future but for right now all we have is speculation.

If your only knowledge of the Star Wars universe is the film series then you have a lot of catching up to do. While you might believe Obi-Wan and Yoda were the only surviving Jedi from Order 66, there were actually a lot more than that.

Jedi Fallen Order will probably create a brand new Jedi character, which isn’t all that surprising. Since it does take place in a time period where the Jedi are in hiding, it’s possible you’ll have to do things like stay in the shadows and keep your powers a secret.

In Star Wars Rebels we see the Empire has dispatched a team of Inquistors hellbent on tracking down and eliminating the last of the Jedi so it’s possible the game could tackle a scenario like that. As a result, it’s even possible your character won’t survive the duration of the game, which would definitely double down on the fact that this game is pretty dark.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order releases holiday 2019, presumably for Xbox One, PS4 and PC via Origin. We’ll share more details with you as they become available. For more gaming news stay with us here at Heavy.

This wasn’t the only Star Wars news announced at E3. The long-awaited Clone Wars content is finally coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2 and you can read all about it here.