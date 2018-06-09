Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is Getting Clone Wars DLC (E3 2018)

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 had one of the rockiest starts for a major title in years. However, after multiple changes to the progression system, this game has been slowly recovering. During EA’s E3 press conference, developer EA DICE announce that we will be going back to the Clone Wars. Perhaps the most requested DLC for the game, this new expansion will feature multiple planets and new heroes.

One of the worlds announced will be Geonosis, which is where the first conflict between the clones and Separatist Alliance took place. DICE explained that this will be their biggest map and has multiple levels. While no footage was shown, it’s easy to assume that we’ll venture to iconic locations such as the arena, droid factory, and perhaps where the final lightsaber duel took place.

Additionally, we also know that General Grievous, Obi-Wan, Anakin Skywalker, and Count Dooku will be playable heroes. Details are still scarce, but it’s clear that DICE is committed to enhancing and improving the strong multiplayer foundation they built. Whether they will recover from the troubled start is still unknown, but it’s clear they aren’t giving up on this title yet.

A post on the Star Wars Battlefront 2 Reddit went up after the announcement that shed a bit more light on this expansion. We learned that this DLC will include a “large scale, non-linear game mode” that has been requested by fans for a long time. It’s easy to guess that this is the Galactic Conquest, which has players fighting for supreme control of the galaxy.

This announcement came directly after the reveal that a new Star Wars game called Jedi Fallen Order is on the way. Developed by Respawn Entertainment, this title will be available late next year.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 Clone Wars DLC doesn’t have an official release date, but we do know it’s coming out in a few months.

