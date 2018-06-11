Starlink Battle For Atlas: Release Date, Gameplay & More

Starlink: Battle for Atlas is Ubisoft’s foray into the toys-to-life market. Here’s everything you need to know.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Release Date

The game is coming October 16, 2018 for all consoles.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Gameplay

The game uses physical, Skylanders-like Starship models that you mount onto your game controller for playing in the game world. The ships’ parts can be mixed and matched on the fly for different play styles and changes instantly appear in the game. Players travel through an open, living star system with seven planets to explore.

The game will include the Arwings from Star Fox, according to Ubisoft’s E3 2018 presentation. The Arwings will be a physical starship that you can play with in the game. Star Fox creator Shigeru Miyamoto himself came on stage to accept a prototype of the Arwing toy. The Star Fox content will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas News

Starlink: Battle for Atlas was announced at E3 2017 but has stayed relatively quiet since then. However we already know from Ubisoft themselves what the game will be like and that it’s releasing sometime in Fall 2018.