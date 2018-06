Wolfenstein: Youngblood was revealed at Bethesda’s E3 presentation.

The game will be a co-op game, according to the official teaser.

The game takes place in 1980, 19 years after BJ Blazkowicz created the second American Revolution in Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. You play as Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jess and Soph, who must fight in Nazi-occupied Paris to save their father.

The game will release sometime in 2019.