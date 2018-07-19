Does Dead by Daylight Have Cross-Platform Multiplayer?

Dead by Daylight, the 4 vs. 1 asymmetrical multiplayer horror game has been out for a little over two years now but that hasn’t stopped it from continually growing.

The low price point of $19.99 has made it an attractive offering for those looking to play as their favorite killers such as Leatherface and Michael Myers. The title is also often one of the top titles in terms of players on Steam and Twitch alike

A console release last year has increased the playerbase further and has opened up the question of whether or not there will be cross-play multiplayer. We have seen games in the past do it before such as Rocket League, Minecraft and Fortnite so it isn’t really a strange question to ask.

As of right now, there is no cross-play between Xbox One, PS4 and PC meaning your multiplayer matches will only be against those on the same platform as you. This doesn’t mean it isn’t ever coming but it isn’t something that players should be expecting any time soon.

Dead by Daylight isn’t really a game that would allow for PC players to have a noticeable advantage so it would really be a nice feature if players were able to play across the three platforms.

For right now, all players can do is wait for any news of cross-play and whether or not it will be coming in the future. With the game being over two years old now, it seems like cross-play isn’t coming but you can never shut the door completely.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PC, Xbox One and PS4.