Jurassic World Evolution: Is There Multiplayer?

Frontier Developments newest park simulator, Jurassic Park Evolution, has released and it has give players on the current generation of consoles the chance to live out their dreams of creating a dinosaur theme park.

While a lot of the spectacle is focused on the dinosaurs themselves, there is also a decent park building framework in place. Something many players are wondering is if there’s a way to build their park with a friend.

Zoo Tycoon on Xbox One, the reboot of the series, also developed by Frontier, featured the option to build the park and play with a friend so it would make sense if there was an option to create a dinosaur park with a friend.

Unfortunately, Jurassic World Evolution does not feature multiplayer of any kind. There’s not even a way to get players to come check out your park as a visitor. This is a disappointment for players who were expected this but it’s not necessarily a game breaker.

Frontier tends to update their games well after release and it’s possible Jurassic World Evolution will be no different in that regard. There is a movie license that causes things to get in the way this time so we might see some resistance.

One update has hit Jurassic World Evolution since launch and that’s the Fallen Kingdom update that coincides with the release of the new movie. Players are still waiting on another update to hit the game.

Jurassic World Evolution is available now on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.