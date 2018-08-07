Dead by Daylight Scorching Summer BBQ Event Begins Today

Dead by Daylight’s summer event is now live.

The Summer BBQ event features two different cosmetics as a reward. On the killer side things players can earn the Pro-Pain Hammer for the Hillbilly while survivors can obtain the Free Song Bird Slip Dress for Kate Denson.

Killers will have to hook survivors on special Grill Hooks to obtain the cosmetic while survivors will have to focus on completing Margarita generators. Two of each spawn by default but by buring the offering the invitation.

The BBQ invitation can be found in the Bloodweb and it will allow players to spawn the additional hooks and generators.

Here’s the information about the event:

Every trial starts with two Frozen Cocktail machines and 2 Grill hooks

To spawn event more Frozen Cocktail machines or Grill hooks, acquire a BBQ invitation Offering in the Bloodweb and burn it in a trial

Each BBQ invitation Offering played will generate 1 Frozen Cocktail machine and 1 Grill hook

As a Killer, hook a Survivor on a Grill hook for the first time to gain 1 Survivor Chop

As a Survivor, complete repairs on a Frozen Cocktail machine to grant all Survivors 1 Frosty Margarita

If you played a BBQ invitation Offering, you will also score bonus Bloodpoints when the above conditions are met

Once you reach your Frosty Margaritas goal, you will unlock Kate’s “Free Songbird” slip dress

Once you reach your Survivor chops goal, you will unlock the Hillbilly’s “Pro-Pain” hammer

You can only gain Frosty Margaritas and Survivor Chops in public matches`

The event begins today and runs through August 21. Make sure to hold onto your offerings even when you complete all your challenges as it will still help out the players who haven’t achieved the goal yet.

See Also: