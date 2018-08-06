Does Dead Cells Have Multiplayer?

Dead Cells, the roguelike MetroidVania that has been out on PC for a little over a year now, is set to release tomorrow on console.

This means it isn’t a traditional MetroidVania, but instead it’s a RogueVania because when you die your character is gone. The game has no checkpoints but instead will require the player to destroy the final boss in one life.

This makes it more punishing than other games in the genre but there is some good news to share. Some of the progress is kept for future runs so you don’t have to give up all hope if you keep dying.

The game releases tomorrow for PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch and a lot of people might be wondering if it has multiplayer. We’ve seen similar games, Salt and Sanctuary, for example, have multiplayer so it seems like a fair question.

Dead Cells is a strictly single-player title meaning you will have to progress on your own and not rely on the help of others. This might make playing the game daunting for many players but don’t let that deter you.

Dead Cells is a lot of fun to play and definitely appeals to fans of the MetroidVania genre. They say practice makes perfect and that’s definitely the case when it comes to Dead Cells. With that said, this game will surely be frustrating which makes finally breaking through even more fun.

It’s possible we could see some sort of mod or workaround for multiplayer on PC but it doesn’t look like multiplayer is coming to console any time soon. If the developers have anything to say on the feature we’ll be sure to let you know.

Available now for PC but leaving Early Access, Dead Cells releases August 7 for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.