Sega’s Streets of Rage 4 Announced

Sega seems to be doing all the right things these days.

Sonic Mania and its update have managed to put the “Blue Blur” back in a winning position. The publisher’s Yakuza IP has finally garnered a foothold in the United States. And they made sure to give Shenmue fans a way to play the legendary series on current-gen consoles.

Today (August 27), a bombshell announcement hit the web and it centers around one of Sega’s most iconic franchises – Streets of Rage is making a comeback! A bearded Axel Stone and his longtime ally Blaze Fielding are back out on the streets beating up gang members for the greater good. What makes this reveal even more interesting is the news around who’s been put in charge of publishing and developing this sequel.

Dotemu, the company behind recent releases such as the Wonder Boy remake and Windjammers, will be the ones publishing Streets of Rage 4. As for the development teams put in charge of producing this beat ’em up, that duty has been left up to Lizardcube (Wonder Boy) and Guard Crush Games. Streets of Rage 4 adopts a retro animation style reminiscent of the visuals seen in Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake.

So far, no platforms have been announced for Streets of Rage 4. All that is known about it thus far is that it’ll feature new and classic gameplay mechanics, wonderfully animated 2D visuals, and the return of street meat served on a plate. You can check out a gallery of Streets of Rage 4 in-game screenshots below:

See Also: