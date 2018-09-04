Diablo 3 Season 14: When Does It End?

Another season of Diablo 3 is wrapping up soon which means players don’t have long to finish their seasonal journeys and making any last pushes up the leaderboard.

At the end of the season your seasonal characters will be converted to non-seasonal or hardcore heroes, depending on which type of character you created.

There isn’t a whole lot of downtime between seasons so players don’t have a chance to get a huge breather.

According to Blizzard, Season 14 will end on the following dates:

North America: Sunday, September 16 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT

Europe: Sunday, September 16 @ 5:00 p.m. CET

Sunday, September 16 @ 5:00 p.m. CET Asia: Sunday, September 16 @ 5:00 p.m. KST

This means players have a little under two weeks to get every thing done that they want to get done. There are some rewards players are able to get if they complete all of the seasonal journey which will carry over into non-seasonal play.

All players who reach level 70 on a hero in Season 14 will unlock exclusive transmogrification appearances for legs and boots. These appearances will unlock immediately upon hitting level 70 on a Seasonal hero, and will be available on Seasonal and non-Seasonal heroes alike (even before the Season concludes). To access your new appearances, simply visit Myriam the Mystic and open the Transmogrification tab.

Players can also earn portrait frames and an exclusive cosmetic pennant for completing various chapters of the Season Journey.

Items that are in your Seasonal stash will be sent through the in-game mail system to your non-Seasonal heroes. These items can be claimed by any non-Seasonal hero up to 30 days from the time you first log in after the Season ends. To access these items on PC, enter a game and hit the Mail icon located in the lower left corner of your screen to open your inbox. Console players can do the same by visiting the mailbox found in any town hub. Your gold will transfer over as well.

While it probably won’t be here in time for the new season, Diablo 3 has been announced for Switch. The Switch version of Diablo 3 will have some exclusive content but it’s certainly nothing that will prove to be game changing.

The exclusive content is just cosmetic but it will be the first time a Blizzard title has been on a Nintendo console in quite some time so that’s something to celebrate at least.