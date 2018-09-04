Diablo 3: When Does Season 15 Begin?

Season 14 of Diablo 3 is wrapping up but there’s not a whole lot of downtime between the seasons.

Diablo 3 has always been a game that leaves players prone to burnout and the seasons have become pretty redundant lately.

Blizzard is doing its best to introduce new twists in the stale seasonal format and it has been working a tiny bit. For players who haven’t player in a while it’s nice to jump into the start of a new season. It’s always a fun time as all the players start at an even playing field.

We know Diablo 3 wraps up around the midway point of September but there’s less than a week of downtime before the start of Season 15. That is good news for players who are looking to jump right back in for more action but it also might be tough for players who have grinded the whole season.

Season 15 begins on the dates below:

North America: Friday, September 21 @ 5:00 p.m. PDT

You can read more about what will happen once Season 14 ends here. Diablo 3’s playerbase will be growing even more once the Nintendo Switch version of the game comes out.

The Switch version will feature some exclusive cosmetics and features which you can read more about in-depth here.

With Season 14 Blizzard introduced themed seasons. The theme for that season was the Season of Greed which meant Treasure Goblin spawns were doubled. The upcoming season will likely have another twist making it feel unique from the other seasons.

We’ll learn more about the different class sets available to each class soon but until then we have to play the waiting game. There’s still a little bit of time left in the current season so we still have to wait for that to wrap up.