All High Stakes Challenges and Rewards in Fortnite

The newest Limited Time Mode for Fortnite is almost here and it’s certainly one of the coolest looking additions to the game. Dubbed “High Stakes,” squads of four battle to steal and escape with a valuable llama gem. There are four safes scattered throughout the map that users will need to break open. Once this is done, users have to reach escape buses with the gem in order to secure a victory.

While previous LTM focused on slightly altering the battle royale formula, the introduction of objectives will certainly change how people play. This also opens up unique strategies such as waiting for another team to bring the gem to the bus.

Announced earlier today and then revealed via Fortnite’s Twitch channel, these are the challenges and rewards for the High Stakes LTM:

Pick Up a Jewel in 5 Different Matches of The Getaway – Money Contrail

Deal 500 Damage to Jewel Carrying Opponents – Playing Card Suit Spray

Play 10 Matches of The Getaway – 5,000 XP

Complete all 3 Challenges – Crowbar Pickaxe

In addition to this new mode, players will also get to use a new weapon called the Grappler. Acting as a makeshift grappling hook, this item allows users to launch themselves up onto a building or high into the air. This provides a unique mobility option for those fighting foes way above them.

There will also be a new skin introduced that harkens back to heist-focused games such as Payday. Called the Wildcard, players can change the face mask to one of four different suits. We currently don’t know the rarity of this skin, but we assume it will be Legendary.

The High Stakes mode should release this week alongside the 5.40 Fortnite update.