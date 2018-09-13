Luigi’s Mansion 3 Announced

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (working title) was announced for Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo Direct September 2018. It’s coming sometime in 2019. More information about the game will be revealed in the future.

Luigi is back and ready to capture more ghosts in #LuigisMansion 3 (working title), launching exclusively for #NintendoSwitch in 2019! pic.twitter.com/EuyuIfvToG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

According to the trailer, Luigi will use the strobe light from Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon and the plunger launcher as seen in the reveal trailer for Simon Belmont for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Luigi’s Poltergust also comes with a jetpack letting him jump in the air for a short time.

The pizza boxes in the trailer contain a cool Easter Egg: the side of the boxes read “Since 1983.” 1983 is the release date of the arcade game Mario Bros. where Luigi made his first appearance.

The original Luigi’s Mansion is coming to the 3DS on October 12, according to the Direct. The game will support a complete co-op mode so long as two people own the game. If only one player has a copy of the game, you can still play co-op but only play through the bosses. Amiibo support is also coming which lets players find hidden Boos and heal up.

Luigi’s Mansion was first released on the GameCube as a launch title in 2001, where it quickly became a cult classic as one of Luigi’s only solo ventures. A sequel known as Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon was later released on the 3DS in 2013.