PUBG Fully Releases on Xbox One Today: Here’s What’s New

While PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds released fully on PC a while ago the Xbox One version was always a little bit behind.

Today we see the full release of 1.0 on Xbox One which brings a variety of new changes that will help PUBG feel like a much different game than it did yesterday.

The biggest change today is the addition of the third map, Sanhok and the Event Pass: Sanhok. This Event Pass will feel very familiar to those who play Fortnite as this pass will allow players to unlock new rewards for leveling up and completing missions.

This pass will cost plays $10 but the rewards might end up being worth it for you. The Sanhok map is available free of charge so you don’t have to worry about picking up the Event Pass.

The Event Pass can be purchased in the Microsoft Store on through the in-game store beginning today. It will be the same price no matter which way you purchase it.

If you previously owned the Xbox Game Preview version of the game it will upgrade to the final release free of charge.

Just because this is the 1.0 release doesn’t mean the game is done receiving updates. According to a post on Xbox Wire the game will continue to receive updates and be optimized for the console. It’s no secret PUBG on Xbox One launched in a bad state but the developers are making progress towards fixing that and making a more playable experience for console players.

The post also hints at an upcoming snow map which will pretty much ensure all four seasons make it to PUBG one way or another.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds originally debuted in the Xbox Game Preview program in December 2017 so it took a little under a year for the game to fully release on Xbox One.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now on Xbox One for $29.99. There is also a PC version available on Steam for the same price.