Sony Announces PlayStation Classic Mini Console

Gamers have been treated to a number of nostalgic mini consoles lately.

Nintendo took the world by storm with the release of its NES and SNES Classic consoles. Other big name gaming publishers, such as Atari, Sega, and even SNK have entered the mini console race with its own throwback models. Now you can add Sony to that ever growing list. Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped a shocker of an announcement with the reveal of the PlayStation Classic. This miniaturized version of the very first PlayStation is 80-percent smaller than the original model. As for the mini console’s sides, they’re 45-percent smaller than the original model’s specifications. The PlayStation Classic features the exact same physical mold and outer button layout as well.

The PlayStation Classic will come packaged with two original PlayStation controllers, an HDMI cable, and a USB cable. A compatible USB AC adaptor (sold here) must be purchased separately in order to use the console. The console will come pre-loaded with 20 games (select titles will offer local multiplayer). Check out the list posted below to see which games will be featured on the PlayStation Classic (we’ll be sure to update this list once more games get announced):

– Final Fantasy VII

– Jumping Flash!

– R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

– Tekken 3

– Wild Arms

The PlayStation Classic will release in limited quantities on December 3, 2018 for $99. The mini console will be available in North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand on the same day.