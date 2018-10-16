5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Beginner Tips

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has launched and with it has come the much anticipated Blackout battle royale mode.

If you’re familiar with battle royale games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or Fortnite then you’ll no doubt be familiar with the basic concept of Blackout.

There are few differences with Blackout which may take some getting used to. Luckily we’re here to share a few tips which will help you get better.

These tips will surely help you improve as a player or at least get the hang of things a little better.

Here are some tips for improving at Blackout.

Learn What The Guns Do

Blackout has a lot of different guns to pick up so it’s gonna take a while to get used to things. If you’re familiar with the Call of Duty games over the years you might know about many of the guns.

If you want to improve in Blackout you need to find some guns that will fit your playstyle. There are fully automatic weapons, burst weapons, pistols, shotguns, etc. so there will be a lot of things to get used to.

It’s not like Fortnite where weapons are clearly named but instead, you’ll be picking up guns called Swordfish and wondering what they do. Swordfish is a burst assault rifle by the way.

Use Vehicles Carefully

This tip is especially important if you’re in the solo playlist as vehicles represent a very easy target for other players while also giving yourself no way to defend yourself.

It can be a lot of fun driving around the huge map but you’ll definitely be a target whether you’re on an ATV, a helicopter or a boat. If you’re with a group then it’s a different story but helicopters will still be targets no matter what.

Vehicles also make a lot of noise so you won’t really be able to sneak up on any players using one. Where vehicles do come in handy is escaping the danger zone and covering ground really fast. For the most part, vehicles are situational and should be treated as such.

Use Perks to Fit Your Playstyle

There are many different perks in Blackout each doing something completely different. Some of the perks allow you to make no noise sneaking up on someone while some of them allow you to know when somebody is aiming at you.

It will be best to look through the perks and figure out what would be best for you to use that fits your playstyle.

Try To Avoid Populated Areas While Learning the Ropes

Nothing is worse than landing in an area filled with other players and not finding a gun. Not finding a gun right away in an area like this is the worst thing that can happen as you’ll quickly die and become discouraged.

If you want to learn what some of the guns do you probably don’t want to drop into the most populated areas at first but instead somewhere you can try out the guns. Eventually, you will have to get into some fights and learn how to really play but that can wait until you fully comfortable with the game.

Find Armor Before Progressing Into The Mid-Game

Armor is a very important thing to have in Blackout. Level 3 armor often makes the difference in a fight, especially at the beginning of the game.

It’s pretty hard to go against a juggernaut when you have no armor at all and you’ll often end up on the losing side of those fights.

This is why it’s important to find armor before you leave your landing area or you’ll be at a serious disadvantage as you progress through the match.