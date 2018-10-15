8 Horror Games for Nintendo Switch for Halloween

October is always a spooky time of the year and many people are looking for scary movies to watch and scary games to play.

Although the Switch hasn’t been on the market for all that long there is a good number of games available if you’re looking for something scary to play.

Whether you’re in the Halloween mood or just looking for a horror game in general, take a look at our list of scary games for the Nintendo Switch.

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear puts the player in the shoes of a painter trying to complete his masterpiece. Although there are no enemies in the game itself it is still a very spooky game to play in the dark.

The fact the Switch is handheld means you can play this game from the safety of your bedroom. However, that might not end up being a good thing as playing such a scary game right before bed might not be the best thing for you.

Darkest Dungeon

Although Darkest Dungeon isn’t necessarily a horror game it is certainly a game worth playing if you’re a fan of the gothic style the game presents.

Darkest Dungeon is a game that you’re better off playing instead of reading about because it’s hard to do it justice with just words. It’s a punishing game that rewards patience and a lot of willpower.

There’s a lot of RNG that goes into the game so it might be a while until you finally get a good run but when you do the game will start to click.

Outlast 1 & 2

Outlast is one of the better horror games to come over recent years, enough so that it received a sequel. Both of those games are now available on the Nintendo Switch.

Both of these games put you in control of a character with no real way to fight back against your enemies giving you an overwhelming amount of terror. With both titles available for the Switch there is plenty of gameplay to go around.

DOOM

Although it’s not a horror game, DOOM is a game about blasting away demons and having a ton of fun doing it.

While you might have played it before on other consoles it’s worth taking a look at on the Switch due to the ability to take it on the go. It’s the same game you’ve known and loved just with some notable cutbacks to get the game run on the weaker hardware that is the Switch.

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2

If you think back long enough you’ll remember that Resident Evil 4’s first home was on the GameCube along with the REmake and Resident Evil 0. The Resident Evil roots run deep with Nintendo and even Resident Evil Revelations was born as a Nintendo 3DS exclusive.

Now we’re looking at both of these titles being on the Nintendo Switch and they are the same games you remember them being. Of course, the original Revelations had to make some changes coming from the 3DS but the core experience is still there.

Hello Neighbor

Hello Neighbor is all about sneaking into your neighbor’s house and not getting caught. You have become suspicious of what he has in his basement so you’re gonna give it your best to see what’s hiding there.

While the game might look and sound light-hearted, it’s actually anything but. The end result is a surprisingly scary game that will probably make you jump at least a few times.