Old School RuneScape is Officially Available on Android & iOS

Old School RuneScape, a mobile game based off the iconic PC version of the MMORPG, is now officially available on Android and iOS devices. OSR Mobile is available on the Play Store and App Store and is a free-to-play release.

“Delivering the same wealth of content as its PC counterpart, expanding Old School RuneScape’s availability to mobile devices is an incredible achievement and one the team is extremely proud of,” the game’s producer, John Colgrave, said, according to ComicBook. “Its arrival on iOS and Android is something our community has been exceptionally hungry for and, through beta and soft launch, we’ve worked closely with them to refine and optimize Old School’s mobile interface, including the introduction of a customizable, one-touch action button, and intuitive touch-screen controls.”

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell also added, “Today’s launch of Old School RuneScapeon mobile leads the charge as we bring two of the world’s most popular MMORPGs to the world’s most popular gaming devices. We believe in taking our living games to wherever our players want them and, with the mobile editions offering full and seamless cross-platform play with PC, players can now continue their adventures on either platform and on the move. The arrival of Old School RuneScape on mobile, and our ongoing work to also bring RuneScape to mobile, is testament to our investment in the continued growth for both titles and building our vision for living games.”

After a lengthy members beta on Android that required a subscription to play, the game is now available for free to players who would like to try the app out for a while before paying for a better subscription. There are limitations to the app, according to Android Police, but players can remove limitations by upgrading to a membership that cost $10.99. There are also options to pay for three months, six months or 12 months.

“Those that pay can expect a world map that’s 3x larger, eight additional skills, plenty more quests, 400 extra bank account slots, and plenty more,” Android Police reports.

It's time for the global release of #OSRSMobile!https://t.co/FcvyNRoqMJ (If on a mobile device you’ll go to the App Store or Google Play Store. If you’re on desktop you’ll go to our launch site) …and yes, Winter 2017 has been the longest Winter yet 🥶 pic.twitter.com/fgTZXxOvgw — Old School RuneScape (@OldSchoolRS) October 30, 2018

The game allows cross-platform play, so those who have the PC version can sign into the mobile version with your account and pick up where you left off, as well as play with others who are still using the PC version. And as for the generally lackluster mobile counterparts to MMO’s, Android Police reports that OSR Mobile is a quality app that doesn’t skimp when it comes to letting users continue to explore the vast worlds.

“MMOs on mobile are often lacking when compared to their PC counterparts,” Android Police reports. “They are usually dumbed down with auto-mechanics that take out a lot of the fun of exploring their vast worlds. Jagex has thankfully chosen to go in a completely different direction by releasing a port that plays the same as the PC version, optional subscription and all. So if you are a huge MMO fan and have been disappointed with the majority of mobile MMOs on the Play Store, make sure to give Old School Runescape a try. You’re not going to get any closer to a quality PC release than this.”

READ NEXT: Fallout 76 Beta Bug Causes Some to Re-download Game