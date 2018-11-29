Does Anthem Have Cross-Play Support?

Anthem is developer Bioware’s newest title and it’s shaping up to potentially be one of the biggest games of 2019. This third-person game allows players to use customizable exo-suits called Javelins. These act as Anthem’s “classes,” but users can swap in and out of them freely. Given that multiplayer is such a huge component of this title, many players are wondering if Anthem will feature cross-play support?

Not at launch https://t.co/fzxBZz67iU — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) November 28, 2018

Sadly, there will be no cross-play support for Anthem when the game releases on February 22. However, there is a glimmer of hope since Anthem’s Executive Producer Mark Darrah stated on Twitter that this wouldn’t be a feature “at launch.” This means there’s a chance that cross-play support could come to Anthem in the future.

While it would be no surprise to see PC and Xbox One users playing together, we suspect Sony will be harder to convince. Despite the big push, Sony could be the one roadblock for this feature. It’s rare that they allow cross-play with other consoles so it will be interesting to see if this is a PC and Xbox One exclusive feature.

With Anthem only a few months away, all eyes will soon be on BioWare. There’s still so much we don’t know about this game and it will be fascinating to see what BioWare unveils as we grow closer to the release date.

