Destiny 2 Will Be Free on PC For a Limited Time

Today, Bungie has announced that the PC version of Destiny 2 will be free to everyone for a limited time. Keep in mind, only the base game is free, but this does include all of the balance and economy changes that have happened since launch. For those who already own Destiny 2 on PC, you will receive an exclusive emblem in December.

Destiny 2 will be free to download from November 2nd to the 18th. Additionally, the Forsaken multiplayer mode Gambit will be free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC from November 9th to the 11th. We have confirmed that you will get to keep the base version of Destiny 2 after the 18th. With everything that has changed since Forsaken has released this is absolutely the time to give Destiny 2 a try.

There’s no doubting how much the Forsaken and 2.0 Update enhanced this title since its launch last year. Having the base game be free for a limited time is certainly a good way to drum up interest, especially since the PC community is far smaller than on consoles.

If you are looking to try out Destiny 2 on PC this is the time to download it.

See Also