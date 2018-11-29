10 Sky Gamblers – Storm Raiders 2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

It’s time to take flight once again with a squadron of storied WWII planes!

Atypical Games, the developers behind the 2013 Apple Design Award Winner, Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders, has returned with a full-fledged sequel. Sky Gamblers – Storm Raiders 2 places you in a bevy of real-world locales (UK, US, Egypt, Russia, Norway, and Germany) for more airborne barrel roll’s and high-octane shooting. To get you better prepared for your extended cockpit stay, the devs behind this much-improved mobile shooter have put together an essential tips guide.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Sky Gamblers – Storm Raiders 2:

1. Hit the Breaks!

• Break while turning during a dogfight to make tighter turns. When engaged in an aerial battle, getting the upper hand is all about maneuverability. Get the drop on an enemy plane by pulling off a tight turn to get behind them and get them in your sights.

2. Do a Barrel Roll!

• Use evasive maneuvers when you’re under attack by dragging your finger across the screen. It’s not always about offense – in order to win the day, a good defense is just as important. A well-timed roll may be what ultimately saves your life. Stay nimble and ready in case a bogie has you in their crosshairs.

3. Clutch Repairs

• During the multiplayer Survival Mode, there can only be one victor. Strategically landing on the airfield during the match will not only repair your aircraft, but respawn your teammates’ as well. Recover precious health to make it to the end and claim the top prize.

4. Don’t Blink!

• When you’re in a one-on-one dogfight and heading directly towards each other, firing even before you’re in range will sometimes land a few hits and give you the early upper hand. Don’t be afraid to pull the trigger when you’re staring down your opponent.

5. Squad Up!

• With team-based multiplayer matches, you can invite a friend into your squadron and wreck havoc together in online matches. Check out all the cooperative and competitive modes such as Survival, Last Man Standing, Last Team Standing, Free Flight, Free for All, Team Match, Capture the Flag, and Defend the Base.

6. Ever Hear the Expression “Don’t Bring a Knife to a Gunfight?”

• Well the same logic applies here. Make sure you choose your aircraft strategically and don’t get stuck bringing a bomber for a Capture The Flag match.

7. Fight or Flight?

• If you’re running low on health, tap the eject icon on the screen to bail out of danger before your opponent has a chance to frag you.

8. Don’t Put Your Eggs in One Basket

• When carrying out bombing missions, be strategic, and don’t drop the whole payload on one target. You’ll have multiple targets so try to hit as many as you can with your bomb loadout for maximum damage.

9. Play it Your Way

• Not every loadout suits every player or for every battle. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different loadouts to land on one that works for you. Equally important, go wild with decking out your craft with historically accurate skins or a totally unique creation.

10. Frequent Flyer

• Use upgrades strategically to compensate for any of your plane’s weaknesses or to enhance its strengths. Whether it’s engine, scopes or airframe, upgrades can help make the difference when it comes down to the wire.

