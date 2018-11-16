How to Get the Starter Pokemon in Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee

Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee have officially released and it’s sending players on a nostalgia trip. Following roughly the same story as the original 1996 games. However, instead of Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, you will start with either Eevee or Pikachu depending on what game you picked up.

While this can be a fun way to experience this adventure, eventually you’ll want to nab the three original Starter Pokemon. Thankfully, you can obtain these Pokemon for free by just playing the game! Obtaining these Pokemon for literally nothing simply requires you to expand your collection.

The first Pokemon you can obtain is Bulbasaur. This Grass Pokemon is given by a woman in a blue house near the Cerulean City Pokemon Center. Speak with her and she will give you Bulbasaur for free if you have captured a minimum of 30 Pokemon.

Charmander can be acquired from the man beyond Nugget Bridge, which is north of Cerulean City. However, you will need to have captured 50 Pokemon for him to hand over Charmander. Because of this, you won’t be able to grab this Fire Pokemon right away, so make sure to come back a little later.

Finally, you can nab Squirtle in Vermillion City. When you enter, head north and speak with Officer Jenny who is standing right next to Squirtle. In order to obtain this pocket monster, you’ll need to capture a minimum of 60 Pokemon.

If you can’t wait, you can always try to catch one in the wild. All three of these Starter Pokemon can be caught after you gain a Catch Combo. This feature is triggered by obtaining the same Pokemon over and over again in a row. Once this happens a Rare Pokemon will spawn and there is a chance it could be one of these three Pokemon.

Here is where they are all found in the wild:

Bulbasaur – Viridian Forest

Charmander – Route 3, Route 4

Squirtle – Route 24, Route 25

This is the same for both Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eeeve, however, if you’re playing the latter these Pokemon are not that essential. Eevee can learn a wide variety of moves, so the need for having a really diversified team is not that high. We still recommending grabbing all three Starter Pokemon, but getting them for free is so much easier.

